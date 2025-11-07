Dixon moving forward with extending multi-use pathways east

A sign marks the end of the east end of the Dixon multi-use path Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, on River Road. Construction on an additional section of path leading to Raynor is in the works. (Alex T. Paschal)

The city of Dixon is getting ready to add to its array of multi-use paths.

The Dixon City Council on Monday, Nov. 3, approved an agreement with Fehr Graham, a Midwest-based engineering company, to complete the final design plans for extending the multi-use path that runs east of the Rock River. Construction is expected to start in fall 2026 or spring 2027, Dixon Public Works Director Matt Heckman told Shaw Local.

The extension would start where the existing path ends near Bunny’s Bait shop at 1024 E. River Road in Dixon and continue east adjacent to the river, according to the agreement.

That path was completed in 2009 and originally included the extension “so some of that [design] work is already complete,” Heckman said.

Fehr Graham will make adjustments to those existing plans, including its engineering, landscaping and electrical and structural designs. It’ll cost the city $41,500, which will be paid using Dixon’s recovery fund and a $2.25 million grant from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, according to the agreement.

“We’re certainly happy to partner with IDOT once again on another trail project here in Dixon. We’re very grateful for the grant award, and we’re looking forward to adding more pathways,” Heckman said.

In July 2024, the city completed construction of the multi-use path that runs west along the river with a ramp to the viaducts ending at Seventh Street. Its known as “ITEP west.”

That path is being extended by a pedestrian bridge using the old Illinois Central Railroad piers, known as Project Rock. Its expected to be completed by June 2026.

The city is also pursuing grant funding for a third multi-use path known as “ITEP south” which would eventually connect to ITEP west at Seventh Street and extend out to the Lee County Industrial Park near Interstate 88.