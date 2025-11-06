New mural brightens up Rock Falls’ First Avenue

Anne Hermes' mural makes its way around the corner to the south side of the Blackhawk Hills Regional Council building in Rock Falls. A small sidewalk there connects First Avenue with the back alley. (Alex T. Paschal)

Humming along, Dixon-based artist Anne Hermes is nearing completion of a mural on the Blackhawk Hills Regional Council building at 309 First Ave. in Rock Falls.

“I presented them with several designs,” Hermes said. “We settled on this hummingbird.”

The bird reflects the nature-forward thinking of the organization and compliments a small prairie plot planted in back of the building.

The mural and garden form a bit of an oasis in the back alley between First Avenue and Avenue A. The colorful art piece turns the corner on the building covering the south side and inspires staff members of local businesses who use the small walkway.