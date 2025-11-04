United Way of Lee County to host annual Girlfriend Gala on Nov. 20

Lee County United Way members celebrate the end of the 2024-25 campaign with a luncheon and awards ceremony Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

United Way of Lee County is thrilled to announce the return of its biggest fundraiser of the year, the Girlfriend Gala, happening from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 20, at the Dixon Elks Lodge.

This event brings together women from across the community for an evening of fun, friendship, and philanthropy, all in support of programs that make a difference in Lee County. Every dollar raised at the Girlfriend Gala helps fund local initiatives and provide grants to 35 Lee County nonprofit organizations.

Guests can look forward to an unforgettable evening featuring delicious heavy appetizers, silent auction and raffles, boutique shopping and experiences with local vendors, live music from Kathy & Dre and a fun-filled photo booth to capture the memories.

“We’re so excited to welcome everyone back for another amazing Girlfriend Gala,” said Ashley Richter, executive director. “It’s always a wonderful night to celebrate community, connection, and the power of giving.”

This year’s event is presented by event sponsor Sleek Hair Salon & Scalp Spa, which will also offer $10 Dry Head Spas throughout the evening.

Tickets are on sale now at unitedwayofleecounty.org/girlfriend-gala. Tickets are $50 per person or $375 for a table of eight.