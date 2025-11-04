Dixon deputy police chief honored with lifesaving award

Dixon Police Sergeant Chris Scott (left) and Chief Ryan Bivins present Deputy Chief Aaron Simonton (middle) with the Life Saving Award Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, at the Dixon City Council meeting. (Alex T. Paschal)

Dixon Police Deputy Chief Aaron Simonton was awarded at Monday’s Dixon City Council meeting for saving the life of a man who was choking at an Elgin restaurant.

“This is no small action and should not be overlooked, because we know that every life matters,” Dixon Police Chief Ryan Bivins said.

On Oct. 19, Simonton noticed a man choking while eating lunch with his family at a Portillo’s in Elgin. He jumped into action, performed first aid measures and dislodged the item, saving the man’s life, Bivins said.

“This event took place in front of several children who were visibly shaken,” Bivins said. “While you [Simonton] weren’t on duty, you understood the importance of acting quickly and without hesitation. You showed them what wearing the badge at all times really means.”

Simonton has served on the Dixon Police Department for more than 16 years. He was sworn in as deputy chief Aug. 18.

It’s not “that often that we get to hear these stories, but it’s so important for us to see that and to recognize the bravery that our first responders have, regardless of [if] they’re on duty or off duty,” council member Mary Oros said.