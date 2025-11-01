Portion of Dixon’s 4th Ave. closed Nov. 3-5 for water service repair: city officials

Dixon’s Fourth Avenue will be closed at the 600 block between Martin and Long streets on Monday through Wednesday to allow for a water service repair.

The closure will begin at 5 a.m. Monday, according to city officials.

The road will be completely closed to all through traffic during this time. Motorists can detour around the closure using streets in the vicinity.

Trucks, vehicles with trailers and large, wide or tall vehicles are advised to avoid the area and instead use Palmyra Street and Galena Avenue to travel around the work zone.