Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Sauk Valley

Portion of Dixon’s 4th Ave. closed Nov. 3-5 for water service repair: city officials

A Dixon Street Department sign.

A Dixon Street Department sign. (Troy Taylor)

By Shaw Local News Network

Dixon’s Fourth Avenue will be closed at the 600 block between Martin and Long streets on Monday through Wednesday to allow for a water service repair.

The closure will begin at 5 a.m. Monday, according to city officials.

The road will be completely closed to all through traffic during this time. Motorists can detour around the closure using streets in the vicinity.

Trucks, vehicles with trailers and large, wide or tall vehicles are advised to avoid the area and instead use Palmyra Street and Galena Avenue to travel around the work zone.

DixonTransportationGovernmentRoads
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois