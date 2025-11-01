Defense attorney granted continuance in Dixon man’s attempted murder case

Jonathon Gounaris enters a courtroom at the Ogle County Judicial Center in Oregon on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

A Chicago attorney representing a rural Dixon man accused of attempting to murder three police officers in June 2024 told an Ogle County judge on Thursday that he needs more time to examine discovery materials provided by prosecutors.

“We are still plowing through the state’s discovery,” William Wolf, of Wolf Criminal Law, told Ogle County Judge John “Ben” Roe.

Discovery is part of the pre-trial process where attorneys share information and evidence that they plan on using in the defense, or prosecution, of the defendant.

Wolf is the attorney for Jonathon Gounaris, 33, who is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, three counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of possessing a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card.

Gounaris is charged with shooting three members of the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team after a three-hour standoff when police tried to enter his home in Lost Lake, a rural subdivision east of Dixon. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is being held at the Winnebago County Jail in Rockford.

Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock did not object to the continuance.

Thursday’s hearing was the fifth time Wolf’s law firm has represented Gounaris at a courty hearing.

Gounaris was first represented by former Assistant Public Defender William Gibbs, who left the public defender office in August 2024. Gounaris’ case was taken over by Assistant Public Defender Michael O’Brien, who left the office in mid-April to take a job with the state’s attorney’s office in Lee County.

Wolf’s law firm has represented Gounaris since May.

At an Aug. 25 hearing, Wolf argued against Roe’s decision in 2024 to allow extended media coverage, allowing photographs to be taken during proceedings. Wolf asked Roe to prevent what he called a “perpetual perp walk” and requested Gounaris be allowed to attend hearings without shackles and dressed in civilian clothes.

Rock opposed Wolf’s request arguing that a person in custody does not get to be “dressed out.” He said Gounaris’ case has not received more attention than other high-profile cases in the county.

Roe agreed with Rock but said he would consider allowing Gounaris to attend hearings without handcuffs and would consider a written request if one were to be filed.

As of Thursday, Wolf has yet to file that written request.

Gounaris was remanded to the Winnebago County Jail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 3 p.m. Dec. 11.

The allegations

During a news conference June 12, 2024, Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said police were called at 8:39 a.m. that day to Gounaris’ residence with a warning that it could be a “suicide-by-cop” situation. The officers were informed by a family member that Gounaris had made suicidal and homicidal threats.

Shortly after officers arrived, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office’s Emergency Response Team was called. That team is made up of individuals from different agencies, including the sheriff’s office, Oregon and Byron police departments, and SWAT medics from the Rochelle Fire Department.

VanVickle said officers tried more than 60 phone calls to the residence, Gounaris’ cellphone and to a throw phone that was deployed inside the home.

At 11:53 a.m., police breached the door to the home and were immediately met with gunfire from inside the house, VanVickle said. Three deputies and Gounaris were shot while exchanging gunfire.

Ogle County Sheriff’s Lt. Jason Ketter was shot in the face and taken by air ambulance to OSF Medical Center in Rockford, where he underwent surgery. He was released from the hospital June 14, 2024.

Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputy Tad Dominski was shot in the arm, and Tyler Carls of the Rochelle Fire Department was shot in the torso. They were treated at KSB Hospital in Dixon and released later that evening.

Gounaris also was shot during the gunfire exchange and was taken to KSB Hospital in Dixon, where he was treated before being booked into the Winnebago County Jail on June 18, 2024.

In September 2024, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley independently reviewed the Ogle County Response Team’s use of force and determined the deputies acted in accordance with the law because they only fired their weapons after being shot at by Gounaris.