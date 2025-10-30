Eastland volleyball beats Milledgeville in 3 sets: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley Media Sports Roundup

Volleyball

Eastland d. Milledgeville 23-25, 25-12, 25-19: The Cougars (27-10) held off the Missiles as Keara Kaus (10 digs) had 29 assists, two aces and three blocks. Vanessa Allen (10 kills) added seven blocks and Trixie Carroll had 12 kills for the Cougars, and Morgan McCullough led the team with 21 digs in the regional semifinal win. Kennedy Livengood led Milledgeville (29-7) with nine kills. Brinley Hackbarth and Lexis Grenoble each had 12 assists and Natalie Piligrim had 15 digs. Ava Dodson led the Missiles with three blocks. Kendra Kingsby had seven kills, 13 digs and two blocks.

Fulton d. Durand 25-23, 18-25, 26-24: Chloe Wilkin had 10 kills and Kerby Germann (18 digs) had nine in the regional semifinal win. Brianne Brennan (10 digs) added 15 assists and Zoe Kunau had 14.

Serena d. Polo 25-13, 25-22: The fifth-seeded Marcos fell short in the Class 1A regional semifinal matchup against fourth-seeded Serena. Polo finihsed 19-11-2.