Dixon responds well in 3-set postseason win: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Dixon players celebrate a point against Ottawa Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, during their Class 3A regional semifinal match at Rochelle High School. (Mark Busch)

Volleyball

Dixon d. Ottawa 25-16, 23-25, 25-13: Leah Carlson (14 assists) had 13 kills, Morgan Hargrave added nine and Izzy Queckboerner had nine more in the regional semifinal win. Presley Lappin added 16 assists and Yui Santos had 14 digs.

Dixon coach Bunyan Cocar said his senior-led team bounced back after too many mistakes in the middle set.

“I was just glad that they responded well and the pressure of being the higher seed didn’t get to them,” he said.

Dixon will face Sycamore in Thursday’s 3A Rochelle regional final.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Dixon’s Solis Thompson hits the ball by Ottawa's Belle Markey Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, during their Class 3A regional semifinal match at Rochelle High School. (Mark Busch)

Fulton d. River Ridge 25-19, 25-10: The Steamers opened the postseason with a win as Chloe Wilkin and Kerby Germann each had nine kills. Brianne Brennan had 16 assists.

Eastland d. East Dubuque 25-16, 25-20: Vanessa Allen had four blocks, six kills and two aces in the win. Trixie Carroll (seven digs) had seven kills, Keara Kaus had 19 assists Morgan McCullough had 19 digs. The Cougars advanced to face Milledgeville in the regional semifinals.

Milledgeville d. Pecatonica 25-20, 25-20: Kennedy Livengood had nine kills, Brinley Hackbarth had 14 asists and Natalie Pilgrim had 16 digs in the postseason win for the Missiles at the West Carroll regional.

Polo d. Hinckley-Big Rock 25-9, 25-12: Cam Jones led the Marcos with 11 kills, Brylee Laskowski (two aces) had nine assists and Grace Miatke had seven digs in the postseason win.