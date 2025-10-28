Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Sauk Valley

Sauk Valley Community College hosts hypnotist Oct. 29

Hypnotist and mentalist Brian Imbus will perform from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Sauk Valley Community College.

Hypnotist and mentalist Brian Imbus (Photo provided by Brian Imbus )

By Shaw Local News Network

Sauk Valley Community College’s Student Activities & Student Government Association invites the public to a free performance by hypnotist/mentalist Brian Imbus on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

The performance will be held in the SVCC cafeteria from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Imbus is an award-winning entertainer who has performed for thousands of colleges, professional organizations, and high-profile events for over 20 years. His high-energy performance will take the audience on a journey of imagination as hypnotized volunteers will become the true stars of the show.

For more information, contact Ana Salgado at 815-835-6432 or email ana.s.salgado@svcc.edu.

Sauk Valley Community College is located at 173 Illinois Route 2, Dixon.

DixonSauk Valley Community CollegeEntertainmentSauk Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois