Sauk Valley Community College hosts hypnotist Oct. 29

Sauk Valley Community College’s Student Activities & Student Government Association invites the public to a free performance by hypnotist/mentalist Brian Imbus on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

The performance will be held in the SVCC cafeteria from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Imbus is an award-winning entertainer who has performed for thousands of colleges, professional organizations, and high-profile events for over 20 years. His high-energy performance will take the audience on a journey of imagination as hypnotized volunteers will become the true stars of the show.

For more information, contact Ana Salgado at 815-835-6432 or email ana.s.salgado@svcc.edu.

Sauk Valley Community College is located at 173 Illinois Route 2, Dixon.