Rock Falls VFW Post 5418 - Jerry Celletti is Rock Falls Tourism Façade Grant recipient

Vicki Byrd (from left), Nathan Stahr, Melinda Jones, Ryan Arduinni, Jim Wise, Amber Martinez, Mayor Rodney Kleckler, and Christina Wolfe are pictured on the day the Rock Falls VFW Post 5418 – Jerry Celletti received a grant through the Rock Falls Façade Improvement Program. (Photo Provided By Rock Falls Tourism)

Rock Falls VFW Post 5418 – Jerry Celletti, also known as The Bunker, has been awarded $957 through the Rock Falls 2025–2026 Façade Improvement Program, provided by Rock Falls Tourism.

The Bunker used the grant funds to install new window decals and a new banquet hall sign.

The Post is located at 217 First Ave. in Rock Falls.

The updates showcase Rock Falls VFW Post 5418 – Jerry Celletti’s mission; honor the Post’s namesake, Jerry Celletti; and enhance the beauty of the downtown area.

The Rock Falls Façade Improvement Program supports downtown businesses in improving the appearance of their storefronts, contributing to the overall beautification and vitality of the downtown district.

For more information about the Rock Falls Façade Improvement Program, contact Rock Falls Tourism at 815-622-1106.