Ogle County property transfers for Oct. 20-24, 2025

Warranty Deeds

Randy J. Barton and Jerrie J. Barton to Vincent Pekarek and Brittany Pearson, 8 N Highland Court, Stillman Valley, $225,000

Richard Hicks and Stacey Hicks to Christopher Woods and Roger Woods, 209 Roy Ave., Rochelle, $257,500

Samantha Jo Bradley to Colten Varilek, 2001 N Silverthorn Drive, Byron, $250,000

Richard L. Speiden and Sherry K. Speiden to Sherry K. Speiden Trustee, Richard L. Speiden Trustee, Speiden Rev Living Tr., 1623 Southfield Lane, Byron, $0.00

Richard P. Herrmann, and Beverly J. Herrmann to Shane Erdman, 312 W. Willis Ave., Rochelle, $218,000

Hunter R. Gray and Brittanie R. Gray to Jacob Parola, 303 S. Prairie Ave., Polo, $265,000

R. Brad Long to Justin Broitzman, one parcel in Buffalo Township: 14-09-355-003, $10,000

T&r Property Management II Llc to Scott Brown, 370 W. Lightsville Road, Leaf River, $75,000

Ernest M. Lindgren Trustee, Ruth C. Lindgren Trustee, Ernest M. Lindgren, and Lindgren Rev Lv Tr. To Hunter R. Gray and Brittanie R. Gray, 10245 W. Penn Corner Rd, Polo, $360,000

Mattie E. Detweiler to Pamela J. Oleson, 15812 W. Robin Rd, Polo, $176,000

Friends Of Nachusa Grasslands to Nature Conservancy, two parcels in Taylor Township, $84,000

Timothy J. Gleason to James B. Cappel and Caroline L. Cappel, 924 Carrie Ave., Rochelle, $134,000

Thelma M. Bell to Mark Capps, 1133 N. 7th St., Unit 806, Rochelle, $119,000

Jeffery M. Byerly and Laura B. Byerly to Jeffery J. Whaley and Katrina N. Whaley, 9310 E Valley Rd, Stillman Valley, $396,000

Km’s Properties & Investments Llc and Jose Manuel Reveles Murro to Jeremy Mote, 431 E 2nd St., Byron, $212,500

Martin J. Decrane and Tracey R. Decrane to Amber Kay Frye, 504 S. Green Ave., Polo, $30,000

Quit Claim Deeds

Troy A. Vandenbroek to Vandenbroek Investments Llc, 309 W Center St., Mt. Morris, and 5965 N Esther Dr, Byron, $0.00

Allan H. Gravenstein to Allan H. Gravenstein Trustee and Allan H. Gravenstein Trustee, 6185 N Brookville Rd, Forreston, $0.00

Trisha, Blassage to George Blassage, 6070 N Knoll Rd, Monroe Center, $0.00

Martha P. Gonzalez to Emilia D. Lopez, 128 E. North St., Creston, $0.00

Wade S. Terviel to Anthony Dinges and Richelle Dinges, 7040 Crestview Rd., Stillman Valley, $0.00

Manitoqua Ministries Inc. to Kings Camp Llc., 9634 E Lindenwood Rd, Chana, $100

Youssi Investments Llc to Youssi Real Estate & Development Inc 401k Profit Sharing Tr, Yredi Roth 401k, and Yredi Roth 401k, two parcels in Marion Township: 05-26-330-003 and 05-26-330-005, $0.00

Youssi Real Estate & Development Inc 401k Profit Sharing Tr, Yredi Roth 401k, and Yredi Roth 401k to Youssi Investments Llc, two parcels in Marion Township: 05-26-327-002 and 05-26-328-001, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Roger F. Kelly Trustee, and Joan Kelly Rev Tr. To Roger F. Kelly Trustee and Roger F. Kelly Rev Tr., three parcels in Grand Detour Township: 21-14-276-007, 21-14-277-003, and 21-14-277-004, $0.00

Arlene H. Grub Trustee and Ahg Tr314 to Tim M. Devres, one parcel in Marion Township: 05-26-400-019, $24,000

Roger F. Kelly Trustee and Roger F. Kelly Rev Tr to Roger F. Kelly, three parcels in Grand Detour Township: 21-14-276-007, 21-14-277-003, and 21-14-277-004, $0.00

Chicago Title Land Trust Company Trustee, South Holland Trust And Savings Bank Trustee, Tr10062,Chicago Title Land Trust Company Tr10062, Mb Financial Bank Tr10062, South Holland Trust And Savings Bank Tr10062, North Star Trust Company Trustee, Mb Financial Bank Trustee, and North Star Trust Company Tr10062 to Kings Camp Llc, three parcels in Whiterock Township: 18-07-200-002, 18-07-200-003, and 18-07-400-001, $649,900

Shirley M. Gentry Trustee and Shirley M Rev Tr. To Paul S. Mitchell and Nancy G. Mitchell, 513 E. Buffalo St., Polo, $60,000

Daniel W. Montague Trustee, Douglas E. Montague Trustee, and Darlene A. Montague Trustee to Julie Hodgson, 7649 W Anterier Rd, Dixon, $336,000

Deeds in Trust

Mary R. Devries and Todd M. Devries to Arlene H. Grubb and Ahg Tr314, one parcel in Marion Township: 05-26-403-007, $20,000

David A. Head and Patricia Head to David A. Head Trustee, Patricia Head Trustee and Dph Tr825, 208 S. 5th St., Oregon, $0.00

Jan B. Emmons to Jan B. Emmons and Emmons Family Tr825, 1 Parcel: 03-05-31-106-008, $0.00

Timothy A. Dayton to Timothy A. Dayton Trustee and Timothy A. Dayton Trustee, three parcels in Flagg Township: 24-04-300-005, 24-04-300-008, and 24-17-400-031, $0.00

Gregory Folkers and Mary Jo Folkers to Gregory J. Folkers Trustee, Mary Jo Folkers Trustee, and Fokers Family Rev Tr1, 422 Sunbeam Court, Stillman Valley, $0.00

Edward M. Tyne and Kay F. Tyne to Edward M. Tyne Lv Tr, Edward M. Tyne Trustee, Kay F. Tyne Trustee, and Kay F. Tyne Lv Tr., three parcels in Eagle Point Township: 13-14-200-001, 14-12-200-006 and 14-13-200-001; two parcels in Buffalo Township: 13-14-100-002 and 14-13-400-001; and three parcels in Pine Creek Township: 15-07-100-002, 15-18-100-001 and 15-18-100-002, $0.00