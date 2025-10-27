Join Dixon’s Downtown Dolly Stampede on Nov. 8 to help bring free books to Lee County children

Get ready to put on your rhinestones and boots! United Way of Lee County is hosting the Downtown Dolly Stampede on Saturday, Nov. 8.

The stampede is a fun, Dolly-themed community event to celebrate the official launch of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Lee County.

A half-mile walk across the Peoria and Galena avenue bridges in Dixon begins at 11 a.m., followed by a Dolly Scavenger Hunt at participating downtown businesses. Everyone is encouraged to dress as their favorite Dolly Parton or Dolly-inspired look and enjoy a day full of music, laughter, and community spirit. Costumes are not required for the event.

Registration is $30, the cost to sponsor one child for a full year of free books through the Imagination Library.

Event schedule:

Check-in opens: 10:15 a.m. at Mad Water Saloon

Walk: 11 a.m. across Dixon’s bridges

After-party: Scavenger hunt and enjoy Dolly-themed food and drinks downtown

Scavenger hunt cards due by 3 p.m. at Mad Water Saloon for a chance to win a Dolly door prize.

Registration and event details are available at: unitedwayofleecounty.org/downtown-dolly-stampede/.

The event celebrates months of hard work by a local volunteer task force dedicated to bringing the Imagination Library to Lee County. United Way of Lee County will serve as the official 501(c)(3) partner, raising funds to keep the program free for families year after year.

Those who can’t make it to the Stampede can still be part of the story. A $30 donation sponsors one child in Lee County for a year of books. Donate at unitedwayofleecounty.org.