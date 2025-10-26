Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Rebecca Munoz-Ripley of the YWCA

File photo: The mini food mart set up on the porch of the YWCA in Sterling is part of a grant received by the Ogle County Health Department. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for Oct. 24 featured YWCA of the Sauk Valley Executive Director Rebecca Munoz-Ripley discussing the necessary services offered through the organization concerning domestic violence situations. The “Y” offers support, information, education, and housing to those in need during Domestic Violence Awareness Month this month and “hotline” numbers to call for help and assistance.

