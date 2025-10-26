Shaw Local

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Rebecca Munoz-Ripley of the YWCA

The mini food mart set up on the porch of the YWCA in Sterling is part of a grant received by the Ogle County Health Department.

By John Sahly
The TALK-LINE interview for Oct. 24 featured YWCA of the Sauk Valley Executive Director Rebecca Munoz-Ripley discussing the necessary services offered through the organization concerning domestic violence situations. The “Y” offers support, information, education, and housing to those in need during Domestic Violence Awareness Month this month and “hotline” numbers to call for help and assistance.

John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.