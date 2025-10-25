Lee, Whiteside, Ogle counties’ property transfers for Oct. 13-17, 2025

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Mabar Llc and Chad M. Weigle to Hbpc Llc, 302 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $275,000

Pine Creek Properties Llc to Aaron D. Book, 2044 Swarts Road, Dixon, $239,000

Lorenzo Navarro and Patricia Navarro to Eduardo Ramirez Mendoza and Ana Gabriela Caracheo, 1 Parcel: 13-21-02-480-007, $33,000

Luis Adrian Vargas to Anna Marie Perez, 1 Parcel: 13-21-02-402-005, $15,500

Hollis Bocage to Gary Thomas Seibel, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-177-022, $16,750

Javier A. Morales and Luis A. Ventura to Jacqueline Quinones, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-401-021, $14,000

Raul A. Martinez and Juan C. Acevedo to Ivelisse Delgado, 1 Parcel: 13-21-01-381-018, $18,000

Araceli Castillo and Jerry Castillo to Alberto Montalvo Jr. and Elizabeth Vasquez Montalvo, 1 Parcel: 13-21-02-454-047, $16,000

Victoria P. Jones to Carmina Bustamante Dominguez, Parcel 1: 13-21-12-452-001, $8,000

Alex Sarelas, Thomas Sarelas, Dennis Sarelas, Kathryne Brush, Vickie Egan, James A. Sarelas to Christine D. Davis, 1 Parcel: 13-21-11-430-006, $0

Keith A. Smith and Sherri L. Smith to Guadalupe Sanchez, 1 Parcel: 13-21-01-378-040, $24,000

US Bank Trust National Association Trustee, Lb-Ranch Series V Trust, and Sn Serviciing Corporation to Margaret M. Derer and David M. Derer, 1312 Christiana Terrace, Dixon, $20,000

Lance R. Searcy to Lynn Ann Waters, 502 N. Elm St., Franklin Grove, $259,000

Nathan Haley to Shelley V. Bonnell and Shelly Bonnell, 316 W. Pieronnet St., Amboy, $40,000

Asheley M. Dunphy and Brad D. Dunphy to John Burkardt, 201 E. Graham St., Dixon, $129,000

Mark Leffelman to Janell L. Leffelman, 349 May Road, Sublette, $0

Guy Maychsza and Faun Maychszak to Robert Beavers Jr., Parcel 1: 13-21-11-327-022, $16,500

Judith A. Burgess to Stephen D. Rourke and Vivian E. Rourke, 207 S. Third St., Harmon, $185,000

Cody Marks to Matthew Tatroe, 251 Chapman St., Paw Paw, $165,000

Sharon F. Fore to Bruce H. Hill and Catherine Edwards Hill, 215 W. Hughes St., Franklin Grove, $110,000

Quit Claim Deeds

Jose A. Gomez Jr. to Jose A. Gomez Jr. and Alfredo Gomez, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-156-008, $0

Cindy M. Ackland Trustee, Cindy M. Ackland Fund, Duane H. Ackland, to Darrel E. Santala Trustee, Cindy M. Ackland Trustee, Cindy M. Ackland Living Trust and Darrel Santala Living Trust, 3 Parcels: 20-11-04-200-002, 20-11-10-100-004, and 20-11-11-100-006, $0

Cindy M. Ackland Trustee, Cindy Ackland Living Trust to Darrel E. Santala Trustee, Cindy M. Ackland Trustee, Darrel Santala Living Trust and Cindy Ackland Living Trust, 3 Parcels: 20-11-04-200-002, 20-11-10-100-004, and 20-11-11-100-006, $0

Maria J. Torres to Maria J. Torres, Yarelin Vasquez and Vianeth Vasquez, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-329-024, $0

John James Ress to Dustin O. Coss Trustee, Elizabeth Coss Trustee and Coss Joint Tenancy Trustee, 1 Parcel: 07-08-05-151-002, $0

Trustees Deeds

Roger F. Kelly Successor Trustee, and Joan Kelly Revocable Trust to Roger F. Trustee and Roger F. Kelly Revocable Trust, 1 Parcel: 07-02-14-351-013, $0

Frances Zurawski Trustee and Frances Zurawski Trustee to Annette Teresa Woodall and William George Woodall 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-101-003, $0

Kathryne S. Brush Trustee and Kathryne S. Brush Trustee to Christine D. Davis, 1 Parcel: 13-21-11-430-006, $17,000

Maria P. Rhodes and Daniel R. Graves, Parcel 1: 13-21-12-255-043, $17,000

Deeds in Trust

Susan J. Erday, Kersten M. Cleinmark, and Kersten Michelle Kosek to Mark Dobrowski Trustee, Teresa Dobrowski Trustee, Mark Dobrowski Living Trust and Teresa Dobrowski Living Trust, Parcel 1: 13-21-01-454-006, $11,500

Dennis W. Boynton, and Marla B. Boynton to Dennis W. Boynton Trustee, and Marla B. Boynton Trustee, 1 Parcel: 16-01-26-476-001, $0

Dennis W. Boynton and Marla B. Boynton to Dennis W. Boynton Trustee, Marla B. Boynton Trustee, and Dennis W. Boynton Trustee, 2 Parcels: 16-07-02-200-007 and 21-12-33-300-002, $0

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Marsha M. Riley, Ervin Kent Massingill, and Brian K. Massingill to Jason R. Vahle and Jamie L. Vahle, 17420 Star Road, Prophetstown, $220,000

Rachelle Brown and Greg Brown to Jonathan Charles Finlon and Janet Finlon, 1405 Lancaster Drive, Rock Falls, $295,000

John O. Eyer, Lewis D. Stoll Trustee, and Gail L. Stoll Trustee to Lewis D. Stoll Trustee and Gail L. Stoll Trustee, one parcel on Moline Road, Erie $0

Sally M. Knapp to Gary L. Nolan and Sheri R. Nolan, 27890 Morris St., Rock Falls, $139,900

Chad D. Rippy and Samantha D. Rippy to Barbara J. Williamsen and Jacob S. Johnson, 2204 E. 37th St., Sterling, $169,000

Tommy L. Fritsch and Melodie L. Fritsch to Jeffrey Thome, 107 W. 2nd St., Tampico, $163,900

Scott M. Mayer to Mandy Marie Aldridge, 705 Freeport Road, Sterling, $95,000

Edward M. Murney and Victoria A. Murney to Jeffrey J. Hanson and Angela R. Hanson, 15012 Henry Road, Morrison, $385,000

Robin S. Nicolaysen to Kirk E. Lathrop, 4990 24th Ave., Fulton, $164,900

Denice L. Eggleston Trustee to Casey Horner and Caitlin Wolber, 211 W. 13th St., Sterling, $219,000

Christopher W. Dawson to Cynthia J. Snapp and Sarah M. Snapp, 204 N. Benton St., Tampico, $40,000

Christopher R. Heide to Allycat Future Llc, 901 4th Ave., Sterling, $33,000

Chad W Dezell and Stephanie R. Smith to Judith Anne Dezell Estate and Cindy Spooner, 603 2nd Ave., Fulton, $200,000

Danielle Colby to Katie Norris, 9833 Albany Road, Erie, $354,000

Jamie L. Duffy to Mario Salas, 704 6th Ave., Rock Falls, $45,000

Jason Snyder and Michelle Snyder to Virginia Eileen Schipper, 801 16th Ave., Fulton, $185,000

Earl E. Shrock Trustee, Weldon E. Shrock Trustee, and Nancy H. Shrock Trustee to Jonas L. Shrock, two parcels: 23-19-300-014 and 23-20-100-001, $0

Earl E. Shrock Trustee, Weldon E. Shrock Trustee, and Nancy H. Shrock Trustee to Stanley P. Shrock, two parcels: 22-26-400-002 and 22-26-400-003, $0

Earl E. Shrock Trustee, Weldon E. Shrock Trustee, Nancy H. Shrock Trustee to Earlene R. Shrock Trustee, two parcels: 22-26-400-002 and 22-26-400-003, $0

Earl E. Shrock Trustee, Weldon E. Shrock Trustee, Nancy H. Shrock Trustee to Weldon E. Shrock and Jodi Shrock, two parcels: 23-19-300-014 and 23-20-100-001, $0

Quit Claim Deeds

Rina Lec to Rina Lec and Adem Akiti, 2202 20th Ave., Sterling, $0

Trustees Deeds

Lewis D. Stoll Trustee, Gail L. Stoll Trustee and John O. Eyer to John O. Eyer, one parcel on Moline Road, Erie, $0

Larry G. Mccormick Trustee, Larry G. Mccormick Trustee and Mary R. Mccormick to John D. Kirchhoff and Dawn Marie Kirchhoff, 811 E. Third St., Sterling, $139,000

Janet K. Topham Trustee, Terry J. Topham Trustee, and Janet K. Topham Trustee to James Topham and Patricia Topham 15181 Ebson Road, Fulton, $0

Evelyn R. Hanson Trustee, Leonard Hanson Trustee, and Evelyn Trustee to Hlb Farms Llc, one parcel on Stone Street, Albany, $309,623

Linda Beckman Trustee, and Norma Ann Atkins to Lance R. Searcy, 621 W. 13th St., Rock Falls, $225,000

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Byran R. Robidoux to Alyson Augustyn, 315 W. 2nd St., Byron, $197,000

Hre Builders Llc to Ashley Gelznikas and Garret Wermager, 363 Mill Ridge Drive, Byron, $374,000

Phyllis Scott to Kory R. Walk and Alexis M. Walk, 3096 E Water Rd, Byron, $290,000

Alan S. Pals and Vickie L. Pals to Leaf Rivers Farms Llc, 4497 W. Egan Road, Leaf River, and one parcel in Leaf River Township: 03-12-151-001 $2,299,682

Russell B. Reid, Deceased By Heirs, to Ng Victor, 203 S. Clark St., Monroe Center, $10,800

David C. Knie, Trustee, Eileen Y. Knie Tr, and Charles J. Tr to Knie Family River Retreat Llc, two parcels: 21-09-276-003 and 21-09-277-007, $0.

Bay Precision Inc. to James E. Hourigan and Joann M Hourigan, 2811 Brookes Island Rd, Oregon, $87,500

Christopher T. Kruk and Ludith L. Kruk to Christopher T. Kruk Trustee, Judith L. Kruk Trustee, Revo Kruk Tr, 105. S. Lauren Court, Oregon, $0.

Kristyn M. Bielskis to William Craft, 332 N. Franklin St., Byron, $186,560

Hub Shuttle Inc. to Richard J. Kroner and Creena M Kroner, 201 W. Mcconaughy Ave., Rochelle, $164,000

Kory R. Walk and Alexis M. Walk to Patrick D. Southwick and Christina R. Southwick, 7813 E. Wildwood Rd, Stillman Valley, $430,000

Patsy K. Mahoney and Laura Robb Elan to Laurie Controis, Trustee, and Laurie Controis, Rev Tr, 308 S. 8th St., Oregon, $247,000

Chad Alan Scott to Keyshawn Stallworth, 1008 Lincoln Hwy, Rochelle, $160,000

Quit claim deeds

Cody L. Starr and Bethany R. Starr to Cody L. Starr, 1051 W. Meadow Ln, Rochelle, $0.

Alexandra Williams, Alexandra Matheson, and Zachary Matheson to Alexandra Matheson and Zachary Matheson, 235, 305 W. 3rd St., Byron, $0.

Kenneth D. Lingbeck to Diane K. Hemmersbach and Diane K. Hemmersbach, No parcel or address listed, $0.

Trustee deeds

Dale A. Dewall Trustee, Dale A Dewall Tr, Carol F. Dewakk Trustee, and Carol F. Dewall Tr to Cole A. Dewall, 5369 N. Summer Hill Rd, Forreston, $170,000

Kenneth D. Lingbeck Trustee and Patricia M. Lingbeck Tr to Diane K. Hemmersbach, Kenneth D. Lingbeck and Michael J. Hemmersbach, one parcel in Leaf River Township: 04-05-200-002, $0.

Kenneth D. Lingbeck Trustee and Patricia M. Lingbeck Tr to Diane K. Hemmersbach, Kenneth D. Lingbeck and Michael J. Hemmersbach, one parcel in Leaf River Township, 04-05-400-007,$0.

Kenneth D. Lingbeck Trustee and Patricia M. Lingbeck Tr to Diane K. Hemmersbach, Kenneth D. Lingbeck and Michael J. Hemmersbach, 157 W. Egan Rd, Leaf River, $0.

Kenneth D. Lingbeck Trustee and Patricia M. Lingbeck Tr to Diane K. Hemmersbach and Kenneth D. Lingbeck, two parcels in Maryland Township: 03-21-400-006 and 03-28-200-004, $0.

Kenneth D. Lingbeck Trustee and Patricia M. Lingbeck Tr to Kenneth D. Lingbeck, two parcels in Maryland Township: 03-21-400-006 and 03-28-200-004, $0.

Deeds in trust

Bruce A. Hongsermeier to Bruce A. Hongsermeier Trustee, Cynthia Hongsermeier Trustee, and Bruce & Cynthia Hongsermeier Tr, four parcels in Mt. Morris Township, 08-22-400-019, 08-22-400-020, 08-22-400-021 and 08-27-226-008, $0.

James W. Eckstein and Karen E. Eckstein to James W. Eckstein Trustee, Karen E Eckstein Trustee, and Cornerstone Tr, 114 949 N. Etnyre Ter, Oregon, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office