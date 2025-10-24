Sauk Valley students named to Augustana College’s dean’s list

Augustana College announced more than 1,100 students were named to the dean’s list for the 2024-2025 spring semester.
Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale for courses taken during the term.
The students are:
- Jacob Brown, a Pre-Medicine major, of Sterling.
- Rhiannon Allison, a Communication Sciences & Disorders major, of Rock Falls.
- Olivia Diericks, a Political Science major, of Prophetstown.
- Evan Adami, a Business Administration-Finance and Accounting major, of Sterling.
- Kylie Collachia, a Elementary Education major, of Fulton.
- Emily Decker, a Biology, Psychology and Public Health major, of Fenton.
- Andrew Doughty, a English Education and Middle Grades English major, of Sterling.
- Khadija Elahmady, a Biology major, of Fulton.
- Michael Garland, a Business Administration-Marketing and Business Administration-Business Intelligence major, of Sterling.
- Antonio Gassman, a Music Performance-Piano major, of Rock Falls.
- Patrick Lower, a Elementary Education major, of Fulton.
- Olivia Schwingle, a Psychology major, of Sterling.
- Emma Watts, a Theatre Performance and Film major, of Rock Falls.
- Amy Zeigler, a Mathematics and English major, of Sterling.
- Angela Gallentine, a Communication Sciences & Disorders major, of Rock Falls.
- Paige Lower, a Elementary Education major, of Fulton.
- Benjamin Munoz-Ripley, a Business Administration-Finance and Accounting major, of Sterling.
- Charley Williams, a Biology major, of Morrison.
- Sarah Weston, a Music Education Instrumental major, of Morrison.
A private college of the liberal arts and sciences, Augustana enrolls 2,500 students on a 115-acre residential campus in the Quad-Cities along the Mississippi River.