Sauk Valley students named to Augustana College’s dean’s list

By Shaw Local News Network

Augustana College announced more than 1,100 students were named to the dean’s list for the 2024-2025 spring semester.

Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale for courses taken during the term.

The students are:

  • Jacob Brown, a Pre-Medicine major, of Sterling.
  • Rhiannon Allison, a Communication Sciences & Disorders major, of Rock Falls.
  • Olivia Diericks, a Political Science major, of Prophetstown.
  • Evan Adami, a Business Administration-Finance and Accounting major, of Sterling.
  • Kylie Collachia, a Elementary Education major, of Fulton.
  • Emily Decker, a Biology, Psychology and Public Health major, of Fenton.
  • Andrew Doughty, a English Education and Middle Grades English major, of Sterling.
  • Khadija Elahmady, a Biology major, of Fulton.
  • Michael Garland, a Business Administration-Marketing and Business Administration-Business Intelligence major, of Sterling.
  • Antonio Gassman, a Music Performance-Piano major, of Rock Falls.
  • Patrick Lower, a Elementary Education major, of Fulton.
  • Olivia Schwingle, a Psychology major, of Sterling.
  • Emma Watts, a Theatre Performance and Film major, of Rock Falls.
  • Amy Zeigler, a Mathematics and English major, of Sterling.
  • Angela Gallentine, a Communication Sciences & Disorders major, of Rock Falls.
  • Paige Lower, a Elementary Education major, of Fulton.
  • Benjamin Munoz-Ripley, a Business Administration-Finance and Accounting major, of Sterling.
  • Charley Williams, a Biology major, of Morrison.
  • Sarah Weston, a Music Education Instrumental major, of Morrison.

A private college of the liberal arts and sciences, Augustana enrolls 2,500 students on a 115-acre residential campus in the Quad-Cities along the Mississippi River.

