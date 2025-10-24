Dixon’s Rachel Lance, Jenna Mustapha win two matches at state tennis: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Tennis
Dixon trio wraps up state debut: Dixon’s Rachel Lance and Jenna Mustapha had a hard-fought win in their first match at state, winning 6-3, 6-7 (4), 12-10 over a duo from Sacred Heart-Griffin. They fell in their next match 7-5, 6-0. They picked up another win in consolation, winning 6-3, 7-5. They were eliminated in the third round of consolation, falling 7-5, 6-3.
In the singles bracket, Brooklyn Arjes dropped her first match 6-1, 6-1. She then fell 6-4, 6-4 in consolation.
Volleyball
Eastland d. Milledgeville 25-21, 25-21: Morgan McCullough had a team-high 15 digs while Trixie Carroll had 18 kills for Eastland. Keara Kaus had 30 assists for the Cougars (24-10, 11-1), who wrapped up a co-championship in the NUIC South with Fulton. Natalie Pilgrim led Milledgeville (28-6, 8-4) with 10 digs, Kendra Kingsby had seven kills and Lexis Grenoble had seven assists.
Fulton d. Morrison 25-16, 25-12: Kerby Germann had 19 kills as Fulton finished as co-NUIC South champions with Eastland. Brianne Brennan had 16 assists and nine digs for the Steamers.
Rock Falls d. Mercer County 25-15, 22-25, 25-20: Taylor Segneri led the Rockets with 13 kills and two solo blocks. Miley Bickett had 20 assists, 10 digs and three aces.
Polo d. AFC 25-13, 25-17: Reese Mekeel led the Marcos with eight kills and Laynie Mandrell (three aces) added six. Grace Miatke had eight digs.