Dixon’s Rachel Lance, Jenna Mustapha win two matches at state tennis: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Dixon tennis players Jenna Mustapha (left), Rachel Lance and Brooklyn Arjes are pictured before heading to the IHSA state tournament on Thursday. (Alex T. Paschal)

Tennis

Dixon trio wraps up state debut: Dixon’s Rachel Lance and Jenna Mustapha had a hard-fought win in their first match at state, winning 6-3, 6-7 (4), 12-10 over a duo from Sacred Heart-Griffin. They fell in their next match 7-5, 6-0. They picked up another win in consolation, winning 6-3, 7-5. They were eliminated in the third round of consolation, falling 7-5, 6-3.

In the singles bracket, Brooklyn Arjes dropped her first match 6-1, 6-1. She then fell 6-4, 6-4 in consolation.

Volleyball

Eastland d. Milledgeville 25-21, 25-21: Morgan McCullough had a team-high 15 digs while Trixie Carroll had 18 kills for Eastland. Keara Kaus had 30 assists for the Cougars (24-10, 11-1), who wrapped up a co-championship in the NUIC South with Fulton. Natalie Pilgrim led Milledgeville (28-6, 8-4) with 10 digs, Kendra Kingsby had seven kills and Lexis Grenoble had seven assists.

Fulton d. Morrison 25-16, 25-12: Kerby Germann had 19 kills as Fulton finished as co-NUIC South champions with Eastland. Brianne Brennan had 16 assists and nine digs for the Steamers.

Rock Falls d. Mercer County 25-15, 22-25, 25-20: Taylor Segneri led the Rockets with 13 kills and two solo blocks. Miley Bickett had 20 assists, 10 digs and three aces.

Polo d. AFC 25-13, 25-17: Reese Mekeel led the Marcos with eight kills and Laynie Mandrell (three aces) added six. Grace Miatke had eight digs.