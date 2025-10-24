Dixon Stage Left announces 6-week improv workshop with Stephen Osborne

Dixon Stage Left announces an improv workshop with Stephen Osborne, a 6-week course that will meet from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Nov. 4 through Dec. 16 at 105 S. Peoria Ave. in Dixon.

The class will be limited to 10 people and is for adults 18 and older. Audition opportunities for DSL’s Improv Troupe are available by calling 815-440-2999. Cost is $50.

This workshop introduces participants to the core principles of improvisation through dynamic group exercises and games. The focus is on developing spontaneity, learning to trust impulses, staying present, and listening actively. Participants practice the art of saying “yes,” building on each other’s ideas, and embracing risk and collaboration.

Whether stepping outside their comfort zones or celebrating mistakes as part of the process, everyone works in a supportive environment designed to foster confidence, creativity, and the joy of trying something new. The workshop will conclude with audition opportunities for Dixon Stage Left’s Improv Troupe.

Osborne studied improv for two years at The Second City under the tutelage of the late, great Don DePolo. He was in the comedy troupe Below the Belt for seven years. They began performing at bars and clubs and soon found a home at Theatre on the Square.

“Below the Belt” improv troupe was asked to participate in the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, where they mingled with the guests, impersonating famous actors from the Golden Age of Hollywood. Some guest performances at the Indiana Repertory Theatre led to a regular spot, performing monthly on the theater’s UpperStage.

Osborne is also an author, having written several books about ghosts, “South Bend Ghosts” and “Ghosts of Northern Illinois”, and many novels, including “Pale as a Ghost,” “Dead End,” “Speaking of Dreams,” “Pop Goes the Weasel” and “Raven’s Rest.” He’s a graduate of Purdue University and a world traveler.