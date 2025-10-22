Oregon’s Ivan Hernandez nets hat trick in postseason win: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Oregon's Ivan Hernandez (5) moves the ball against North Boone at the 1A Byron Regional on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys soccer

Oregon 6, North Boone 3: Ivan Hernandez scored a hat trick and Deryk Withers had six saves as the fourth-seeded Hawks (15-9) advanced to Friday’s Class 2A Byron Regional final against the top-seeded Tigers (16-5-1). Byron beat Oregon 5-4 in a shootout during the regular season after the game was tied 4-4 in overtime. Aidan Hammer, Steven Guardado and Elliot Peeling also found the net against North Boone.

Volleyball

Eastland d. Morrison 25-14, 25-7: Trixie Carroll had a whopping 18 kills as Eastland improved to 24-10 and 10-1 in the NUIC South. Keara Kaus had 27 assists, Morgan McCullough had 15 digs and Kalena Rominski (two aces) added 10.

Milledgeville d. AFC 25-14, 25-14: Kennedy Livengood led the Missiles (28-5, 8-3 NUIC South) with nine kills in the win. Ava Dodson and Kendra Kingsby (14 digs) each had five kills and Lexis Grenoble had 14 assists.

Polo d. Amboy 25-15, 25-18: Cam Jones (six digs, nine assists) led Polo with eight kills and Grace Miatke had eight digs and an ace in the win. Brylee Laskowski added 10 assists and Laynie Mandrell had six kills and an ace.