Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Glen Hughes on Dixon police and more

Dixon police’s Aaron Simonton is sworn in as the department’s new deputy chief Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, by Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for Oct. 21 featured Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes with an update on city issues, including increasing the Dixon Police Department staff from 30 to 31 employees.

Also discussed: a mural art project to take place on a building side wall in the city, an addition to the Public Safety Building, costs surrounding city insurance premiums, Purple Heart signage, sidewalk work and the city council action Tuesday declaring Tuesday October 21, 2025 “Steve Marco Day” in the city to honor the 45 years of service as morning show host on WIXN and Operations Manager of WIXN, WRCV and WURX in Dixon.

