Dixon’s Izzy Queckboerner posts nine kills: Monday’s Sauk Valley Sports Roundup

Volleyball

Geneseo d. Dixon 26-24, 29-27: Izzy Queckboerner led the the Duchesses with nine kills in the road loss. Leah Carlson (eight kills) had 14 assists, Morgan Hargrave had seven digs and Presley Lappin had 11 assists for Dixon.

Morrison d. Erie-Prophetstown 25-22, 26-24: The Mustangs picked a competitive road win with two games to play. Morrison has two more challenges left with a game at Eastland before hosting Fulton.

Boys soccer

Limestone 2, Sterling 1: Limestone’s Camden Yeske scored two goals to win the Class 2A East Peoria Regional semifinal matchup. Fourth-seeded Limestone advanced to play top-seeded Dunlap on Friday. Fifth-seeded Sterling closed the season 11-10. The Panthers take a 31-4 record into the postseason.