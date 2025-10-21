Cornerstone Credit Union to host 11th annual WREX Freeport food drive Nov. 7

Cornerstone Credit Union will host the 11th annual WREX Freeport Food Drive at their facility on Friday, Nov. 7.

The drive will be from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

WREX-TV Channel 13 will broadcast live throughout the day including their morning, noon and evening news shows. This local effort began in 2014 when WREX became aware that some food pantries were at risk of closing their doors due to lack of food through the Freeport Area Church Cooperative.

Those Freeport pantries were able to keep their doors open because of the community’s response to the food drive, and now it’s an annual event.

Cornerstone has been proud to host this effort since 2017, as the need continues.

People are invited to bring their donations of non-perishable, unexpired food items and toiletries to the main office in Freeport at 550 W. Meadows Drive on Nov 7.

Organizers hope to match and even surpass past years’ donations of over 2 tons of food and thousands in monetary donations. The Freeport Area Church Cooperative will be taking the donations for distribution to those in need.