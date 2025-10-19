Shaw Local

River Cities Quilters Guild meets Oct. 21 in Fulton

Members of the River Cities Quilters Guild flank the raffle quilt that will be available at the upcoming quilt show in Fulton. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the show. The quilt has special significance to the guild because it was started by a member, Sandy Signeri, who died unexpectedly and members finished the quilt in her honor. At the show attendees will find that there are over 100 entries that can be viewed, four area vendors, a bed turning, a quilt appraiser, plus a scissor sharpener on Friday. The quilt show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, at the Fulton Presbyterian Church in Fulton. Admission is $5.

The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet Tuesday, Oct. 21, at Fulton Presbyterian Church in Fulton. (Photo provided by the River Cities Quilters Guild)

By Shaw Local News Network

The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet Tuesday, Oct. 21, at Fulton Presbyterian Church in Fulton.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

The speaker will be Patti Steffen, owner of The Quilting Tree in Cascade, Iowa. She will talk about Civil War fabrics, Civil War quilts and sewing during that time period.

She will be bringing quilts with her along with merchandise from her store. Attendees will get the rare opportunity of seeing actual Civil War quilts. The meeting is open to the public and anyone interested in fiber arts.

