River Cities Quilters Guild meets Oct. 21 in Fulton

The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet Tuesday, Oct. 21, at Fulton Presbyterian Church in Fulton. (Photo provided by the River Cities Quilters Guild)

The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

The speaker will be Patti Steffen, owner of The Quilting Tree in Cascade, Iowa. She will talk about Civil War fabrics, Civil War quilts and sewing during that time period.

She will be bringing quilts with her along with merchandise from her store. Attendees will get the rare opportunity of seeing actual Civil War quilts. The meeting is open to the public and anyone interested in fiber arts.