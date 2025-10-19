Shaw Local

Lee, Whiteside, Ogle counties’ property transfers for Oct. 6-10, 2025

Property transfers

Property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Lois Zeilmann and Loretta Hedrick to Scott Leffelman and Shawn Leffelman, one parcel in Sublette Township: 19-22-04-300-003, $649,180.

Lois Zeilmann and Loretta Hedrick to Kurtis Kemmerer and Marilyn Kemmerer, one parcel in Sublette Township: 19-22-09-200-005, $15,000.

Lois Zeilmann and Loretta Hedrick to Cornelius J Vaessen, trustee, and Cornelius J Vaessen, declaration of trust, two parcels in Sublette Township: 19-22-09-200-005 and 19-22-09-401-001, $1,671,249.

Susan J Stump and Frank B Rasch to Lisa K Ledwik, 215 E. 3rd St., Dixon, $117,500.

St Marys Cement Us Llc to Candice L Larson and Anne M Anderson, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-16-200-005, $0.

Mark A Fichter to Lee County Properties Llc, 503 W. Seventh St., Dixon, $37,000.

Jln Properties Llc and John Novak and Jessica L Baker to 1323 Woodlawn St., Dixon, $65,000.

James P Shaughnessy to William James Glisson, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-354-035, $25,000.

Mitchell R Henry and Natalie Henry to Brayden Henry, 186 Sterling Road, Harmon, $118,000.

Joseph R Stegbauer to Kyle Kahn and Rachel Kahn, 615 N. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $219,900.

Thomas D Suits and Lynn S. Suits to Dillon G Goy, 2162 Fawn Ridge Drive, Dixon, $457,000.

Jeffrey G Parker to Triple Z Llc, 110 E. Division St., Amboy, $22,500.

St Marys Cement Us Llc to Vaughn M Rhodes and Melissa M Rhodes, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-16-200-005, $189,000.

William K Bencini to Renolux Homes Llc, 323 Douglas Ave., Dixon, $50,000.

Quit claim deeds

Dennis S Becker to Bradley G Goy and Lisa M Goy, two parcels in Amboy Township: 02-15-14-353-004 and 02-15-14-355-004, $15,000.

Jason Christopher Wittenauer to Dean Burns, 220 W. Hubbard St., Amboy, $12,500.

Thomas Earl Oester to Dean Burns, one parcel in Amboy Township: 02-15-15-357-012, $12,500.

Laneita Alt to Eric Miles and Mary Carlson, one parcel in Harmon Township: 10-13-10-200-010, $10,000.

Trustees deeds

Susan E. Shaw, trustee, Susan E Shaw Revocable Trust, Kevin L Shaw, trustee, and Kevin L Shaw Revocable Trust to Matthew D Koning, trustee, Matthew D Koning Trust, Susan A Koning, trustee, and Susan A Koning Trust, one parcel in Lee Center Township: 11-16-29-400-012, $360,200.

Bradley D Conderman Trust, Bradley D Conderman, trustee, and Judy E Conderman, trustee, to Heather E Provo, 922 Beech Drive, Dixon, $175,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Relo Property Llc to Nicolas Garcia, 809 W. 14th St., Sterling, $183,000.

Carl D Borkgren and Kathy J Borkgren to Gary S Munson Jr, 411 15th Ave., Fulton, $143,000.

Mason D Sitzmore and Rachel A Sitzmore to Shaylyn J Olaughlin, 13044 Locust Court, Morrison, $265,000.

Jace S Williams to Rickey L Cook and Crystal M Cook, 19175 Elston Road, Fulton, $112,500.

Michael L Knott to Penny L Kaufman, 518 16th Ave., Fulton, $121,000.

Rock Creek Properties Llc to Matthew Law, two parcels on Crosby Road, Morrison: 09-06-400-017 and 09-06-401-002, $0.

Mark Damhoff and Kelsey Calsyn to Chelsey Okey and Adam Okey, 804 15th Ave., Fulton, $157,000.

Christine L Siperly to Andy Phelps and Amanda Phelps, 1605 14th Ave., Rock Falls, $141,000.

Luke A Schreiber to Cody A Bowers and Nicole M Bowers, 1110 9th Ave., Fulton, $220,000.

Bryce W Frederick to Evan Bouton and Madison Bouton, 1406 Ave. K, Sterling, $132,500.

Rock Creek Properties Llc to Matthew Law, two parcels on Crosby Road, Morrison: 09-06-400-017 and 09-06-401-002, $82,093.

Lu Property Llc to Loyd Holdings Llc, 19051 13th St., Fulton, $95,000.

Michele Warren to Judith Stringer, 2302 A 20th Ave., Sterling, $215,000.

Adam J Lavine and Keyaira Lavine to Madison Newton, 470 Washington Road, Prophetstown, $200,000.

Cortney D Bethel, Dillon J Stoner, Rashel V Robinson and Sherry L Stoner Estate to Rashel V Robinson, 911 W. 14th St., Sterling, $55,000.

Jeffery A Asher to Matthew R Durham and Heather S Denning, 20388 Hickory Hills Road, Sterling, $89,000.

Freedom Mortgage Corp to Bill Toft, 1505 Ave. K, Sterling, $54,000.

Michelle Saunders to Joshua Granell and Dakota Granell, 18968 Hurd Road, Prophetstown, $305,000.

Quit claim deeds

Rodney D Jensen to Edward A Berge Jr, 515 Washington St., Prophetstown, $4,500.

Deed

Sheriff Of Whiteside County, Kurt Walther, trustee, Walther Family Trust and Kurt Walther to William J Mccormick, 13339 Vandame Road, Prophetstown, $250,000.

Sheriff Of Whiteside County and Mark R Spencer Estate to Richard Nolan Jr, 1210 Douglas Drive, Sterling, $15,000.

Executor’s deed

Genevieve Halley Estate to Rina Lec, 2202 20th Ave., Sterling, $181,900.

Trustees deeds

Evelyn Hanson Trust, Evelyn R Hanson, trustee, and Leonard Hanson Trust to Patrick Jones and Chelsi Jones, 1470 Stone St., Albany, $149,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Ann Westphaln to Alec S Beach and Callianne M Beach, 421 N Market St., Byron, $153,000.

Cheri S Rosenberger, deceased by heirs, to Austin M Carlson, 221 S Maple St, Stillman Valley, $45,000.

Barbara Bocker to Luma Center Llc, 4698 W Lightsville Rd, Leaf River; 9893 N Mount Morris Rd, Leaf River; and one parcel in Leaf River: 03-23-300-003, $2,398,196.

Keith E Cowell and Lisa R Cowell to Haylee Katherine Gendusa and Matthew John Gendusa, 928 Monongahela Dr, Dixon, $310,000.

John R Furgat and Maria S Furgat to Travis D Koeppen and Karaline L Koeppen, 123 E. Third St., Byron, $190,000.

Shawn P Curtis and Stephanie D Curtis to Naf Cash Llc, 10282 E Clara Ave, Rochelle, $485,000.

Josephine A Ponce, deceased by executor, and estate of Josephine A Ponce to Rick Mcquality and Kayla Richolson, 1011 N Limekiln Rd, Oregon, $135,000.

Smith & Schaefer Llc to Lori Vine, 1320 N IL Route 2, Oregon, $153,000.

Juana Kingsbury to Katie Smith and Brady Smith, 101 N 1st St, Lindenwood, $11,000.

Mary E Goble to Reed Gabriel, 5773 E Brick Rd, Oregon, $73,500.

Jeff C Seebach, Scott B Seebach, and Michelle W Eldred to Njtc Investments Llc Shady Pass, 5546 S Shady Pass Rd, Rochelle, $109,500.

Matthew Blum and Krista R Blum to Mattie E Detweiler, 9986 W. Pines Road, Polo, $200,000.

Mikayla R Myers, Mikayla R Hogan and David Hogan to Brian Freeman and Morgan Freeman, 5 N Highland CT, Stillman Valley, $229,000.

Gary Haws and Shelley A Haws to Thomas W Johnson and Debra J Johnson, 915 N 8th St, Rochelle, $225,000.

Christopher J Steder to Evan Jacob Ortiz, 305 W Main St, Monroe Center, $226,000.

Ccfm-Bw-1 Llc to Erik Guglielmi, 606 S. Second St., Oregon, $110,000.

Diane L Vietmeier, deceased by heirs, and estate of Diane L Vietmeier to Kevin W Vietmeier and Michelle Vietmeier, 604 S 1st Ave, Forreston, $105,000.

Creston Commons Llc to Zoila Luz Iriarte Claudio, one parcel in Dement Township, 25-23-404-012, $31,000.

Bruce Lambert to Hill Street Psh Llc, 306 E Hitt St, Mt. Morris, $0.

David Andrew Luepkes to Hill Street Psh Llc, two parcels in Mt. Morris: 08-26-151-013 and 08-26-176-002, $456,600.

Quit claim deeds

Elizabeth Johnson to Elizabeth Brick and Matthew Brick, 8563 N Verde Dr, Byron, $0.

Hill Street Psh Llc to Village Of Progress Inc, two parcels in Mt. Morris Township: 08-26-151-013 and 08-26-176-002, $0.

Trustees deeds

Johnnie L Cox, trustee, Zoe L Cox, trustee, and Cox Tr2016 to Jamie Ruth and Donald Ruth, one parcel in Byron Township: 04-24-400-027, $152,500.

Stillman Bank, trustee, and Alvin D Oltmanns Tr to Daniel S Gailey and Tara Gailey, 4112 E Lynn Rd, Byron, $260,000.

Foster Buick Conklin Lundgren & Gottschalk Llc, trustee, and Richard H Kurz Lv Tr to Cassandra Headon, Lance Headon and Ryan Mickey, 701 Dennis St, Rochelle, $173,000.

Rocky J Sofolo, trustee, Janet M Sofolo, trustee, and R & J Tr1121 to Kenneth A Bernardin, one parcel in Pine Rock Township: 17-03-100-052, $20,000.

Keith F Krupicka, trustee, and Keith F Krupicka Tr to Hre Builders Llc, one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-17-356-008, $17,500.

Jeremy Ramsey, trustee, and Carolyn Bresette Rev Lv Tr to Jose Guadalupe Perez and Lilia Perez Sanchez, 147 Wayne Rd, Rochelle, $120,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

