Lee, Whiteside, Ogle counties’ property transfers for Oct. 6-10, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Lois Zeilmann and Loretta Hedrick to Scott Leffelman and Shawn Leffelman, one parcel in Sublette Township: 19-22-04-300-003, $649,180.

Lois Zeilmann and Loretta Hedrick to Kurtis Kemmerer and Marilyn Kemmerer, one parcel in Sublette Township: 19-22-09-200-005, $15,000.

Lois Zeilmann and Loretta Hedrick to Cornelius J Vaessen, trustee, and Cornelius J Vaessen, declaration of trust, two parcels in Sublette Township: 19-22-09-200-005 and 19-22-09-401-001, $1,671,249.

Susan J Stump and Frank B Rasch to Lisa K Ledwik, 215 E. 3rd St., Dixon, $117,500.

St Marys Cement Us Llc to Candice L Larson and Anne M Anderson, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-16-200-005, $0.

Mark A Fichter to Lee County Properties Llc, 503 W. Seventh St., Dixon, $37,000.

Jln Properties Llc and John Novak and Jessica L Baker to 1323 Woodlawn St., Dixon, $65,000.

James P Shaughnessy to William James Glisson, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-354-035, $25,000.

Mitchell R Henry and Natalie Henry to Brayden Henry, 186 Sterling Road, Harmon, $118,000.

Joseph R Stegbauer to Kyle Kahn and Rachel Kahn, 615 N. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $219,900.

Thomas D Suits and Lynn S. Suits to Dillon G Goy, 2162 Fawn Ridge Drive, Dixon, $457,000.

Jeffrey G Parker to Triple Z Llc, 110 E. Division St., Amboy, $22,500.

St Marys Cement Us Llc to Vaughn M Rhodes and Melissa M Rhodes, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-16-200-005, $189,000.

William K Bencini to Renolux Homes Llc, 323 Douglas Ave., Dixon, $50,000.

Quit claim deeds

Dennis S Becker to Bradley G Goy and Lisa M Goy, two parcels in Amboy Township: 02-15-14-353-004 and 02-15-14-355-004, $15,000.

Jason Christopher Wittenauer to Dean Burns, 220 W. Hubbard St., Amboy, $12,500.

Thomas Earl Oester to Dean Burns, one parcel in Amboy Township: 02-15-15-357-012, $12,500.

Laneita Alt to Eric Miles and Mary Carlson, one parcel in Harmon Township: 10-13-10-200-010, $10,000.

Trustees deeds

Susan E. Shaw, trustee, Susan E Shaw Revocable Trust, Kevin L Shaw, trustee, and Kevin L Shaw Revocable Trust to Matthew D Koning, trustee, Matthew D Koning Trust, Susan A Koning, trustee, and Susan A Koning Trust, one parcel in Lee Center Township: 11-16-29-400-012, $360,200.

Bradley D Conderman Trust, Bradley D Conderman, trustee, and Judy E Conderman, trustee, to Heather E Provo, 922 Beech Drive, Dixon, $175,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Relo Property Llc to Nicolas Garcia, 809 W. 14th St., Sterling, $183,000.

Carl D Borkgren and Kathy J Borkgren to Gary S Munson Jr, 411 15th Ave., Fulton, $143,000.

Mason D Sitzmore and Rachel A Sitzmore to Shaylyn J Olaughlin, 13044 Locust Court, Morrison, $265,000.

Jace S Williams to Rickey L Cook and Crystal M Cook, 19175 Elston Road, Fulton, $112,500.

Michael L Knott to Penny L Kaufman, 518 16th Ave., Fulton, $121,000.

Rock Creek Properties Llc to Matthew Law, two parcels on Crosby Road, Morrison: 09-06-400-017 and 09-06-401-002, $0.

Mark Damhoff and Kelsey Calsyn to Chelsey Okey and Adam Okey, 804 15th Ave., Fulton, $157,000.

Christine L Siperly to Andy Phelps and Amanda Phelps, 1605 14th Ave., Rock Falls, $141,000.

Luke A Schreiber to Cody A Bowers and Nicole M Bowers, 1110 9th Ave., Fulton, $220,000.

Bryce W Frederick to Evan Bouton and Madison Bouton, 1406 Ave. K, Sterling, $132,500.

Rock Creek Properties Llc to Matthew Law, two parcels on Crosby Road, Morrison: 09-06-400-017 and 09-06-401-002, $82,093.

Lu Property Llc to Loyd Holdings Llc, 19051 13th St., Fulton, $95,000.

Michele Warren to Judith Stringer, 2302 A 20th Ave., Sterling, $215,000.

Adam J Lavine and Keyaira Lavine to Madison Newton, 470 Washington Road, Prophetstown, $200,000.

Cortney D Bethel, Dillon J Stoner, Rashel V Robinson and Sherry L Stoner Estate to Rashel V Robinson, 911 W. 14th St., Sterling, $55,000.

Jeffery A Asher to Matthew R Durham and Heather S Denning, 20388 Hickory Hills Road, Sterling, $89,000.

Freedom Mortgage Corp to Bill Toft, 1505 Ave. K, Sterling, $54,000.

Michelle Saunders to Joshua Granell and Dakota Granell, 18968 Hurd Road, Prophetstown, $305,000.

Quit claim deeds

Rodney D Jensen to Edward A Berge Jr, 515 Washington St., Prophetstown, $4,500.

Deed

Sheriff Of Whiteside County, Kurt Walther, trustee, Walther Family Trust and Kurt Walther to William J Mccormick, 13339 Vandame Road, Prophetstown, $250,000.

Sheriff Of Whiteside County and Mark R Spencer Estate to Richard Nolan Jr, 1210 Douglas Drive, Sterling, $15,000.

Executor’s deed

Genevieve Halley Estate to Rina Lec, 2202 20th Ave., Sterling, $181,900.

Trustees deeds

Evelyn Hanson Trust, Evelyn R Hanson, trustee, and Leonard Hanson Trust to Patrick Jones and Chelsi Jones, 1470 Stone St., Albany, $149,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Ann Westphaln to Alec S Beach and Callianne M Beach, 421 N Market St., Byron, $153,000.

Cheri S Rosenberger, deceased by heirs, to Austin M Carlson, 221 S Maple St, Stillman Valley, $45,000.

Barbara Bocker to Luma Center Llc, 4698 W Lightsville Rd, Leaf River; 9893 N Mount Morris Rd, Leaf River; and one parcel in Leaf River: 03-23-300-003, $2,398,196.

Keith E Cowell and Lisa R Cowell to Haylee Katherine Gendusa and Matthew John Gendusa, 928 Monongahela Dr, Dixon, $310,000.

John R Furgat and Maria S Furgat to Travis D Koeppen and Karaline L Koeppen, 123 E. Third St., Byron, $190,000.

Shawn P Curtis and Stephanie D Curtis to Naf Cash Llc, 10282 E Clara Ave, Rochelle, $485,000.

Josephine A Ponce, deceased by executor, and estate of Josephine A Ponce to Rick Mcquality and Kayla Richolson, 1011 N Limekiln Rd, Oregon, $135,000.

Smith & Schaefer Llc to Lori Vine, 1320 N IL Route 2, Oregon, $153,000.

Juana Kingsbury to Katie Smith and Brady Smith, 101 N 1st St, Lindenwood, $11,000.

Mary E Goble to Reed Gabriel, 5773 E Brick Rd, Oregon, $73,500.

Jeff C Seebach, Scott B Seebach, and Michelle W Eldred to Njtc Investments Llc Shady Pass, 5546 S Shady Pass Rd, Rochelle, $109,500.

Matthew Blum and Krista R Blum to Mattie E Detweiler, 9986 W. Pines Road, Polo, $200,000.

Mikayla R Myers, Mikayla R Hogan and David Hogan to Brian Freeman and Morgan Freeman, 5 N Highland CT, Stillman Valley, $229,000.

Gary Haws and Shelley A Haws to Thomas W Johnson and Debra J Johnson, 915 N 8th St, Rochelle, $225,000.

Christopher J Steder to Evan Jacob Ortiz, 305 W Main St, Monroe Center, $226,000.

Ccfm-Bw-1 Llc to Erik Guglielmi, 606 S. Second St., Oregon, $110,000.

Diane L Vietmeier, deceased by heirs, and estate of Diane L Vietmeier to Kevin W Vietmeier and Michelle Vietmeier, 604 S 1st Ave, Forreston, $105,000.

Creston Commons Llc to Zoila Luz Iriarte Claudio, one parcel in Dement Township, 25-23-404-012, $31,000.

Bruce Lambert to Hill Street Psh Llc, 306 E Hitt St, Mt. Morris, $0.

David Andrew Luepkes to Hill Street Psh Llc, two parcels in Mt. Morris: 08-26-151-013 and 08-26-176-002, $456,600.

Quit claim deeds

Elizabeth Johnson to Elizabeth Brick and Matthew Brick, 8563 N Verde Dr, Byron, $0.

Hill Street Psh Llc to Village Of Progress Inc, two parcels in Mt. Morris Township: 08-26-151-013 and 08-26-176-002, $0.

Trustees deeds

Johnnie L Cox, trustee, Zoe L Cox, trustee, and Cox Tr2016 to Jamie Ruth and Donald Ruth, one parcel in Byron Township: 04-24-400-027, $152,500.

Stillman Bank, trustee, and Alvin D Oltmanns Tr to Daniel S Gailey and Tara Gailey, 4112 E Lynn Rd, Byron, $260,000.

Foster Buick Conklin Lundgren & Gottschalk Llc, trustee, and Richard H Kurz Lv Tr to Cassandra Headon, Lance Headon and Ryan Mickey, 701 Dennis St, Rochelle, $173,000.

Rocky J Sofolo, trustee, Janet M Sofolo, trustee, and R & J Tr1121 to Kenneth A Bernardin, one parcel in Pine Rock Township: 17-03-100-052, $20,000.

Keith F Krupicka, trustee, and Keith F Krupicka Tr to Hre Builders Llc, one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-17-356-008, $17,500.

Jeremy Ramsey, trustee, and Carolyn Bresette Rev Lv Tr to Jose Guadalupe Perez and Lilia Perez Sanchez, 147 Wayne Rd, Rochelle, $120,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office