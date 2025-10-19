Dixon Police Department will be featured topic Oct. 27 at Lee County Historical Society

Ever wonder how the Dixon Police Department got started? How the department has changed from horseback to super-charged cars? How have the laws changed?

If you have any questions or comments on the changes since the DPD was first founded, join the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 27, at 113 S. Hennepin Ave., in Dixon.

Dixon Deputy Police Chief Aaron Simonton will talk about the history of the department. He has been in law enforcement for 17 years. He recently was promoted to the deputy chief position in which he oversees the investigations division, civilian employees and several other areas.

The LCHGS office is handicapped accessible and there is ample parking nearby. There is no fee to attend. For further information, call 815-284-3411.