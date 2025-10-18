The Optimist Club of Sterling to host ‘Decades of Disney’ trivia night Nov. 1

The Optimist Club of Sterling will host a “Decades of Disney” trivia night on Saturday, Nov. 1, at Rock Falls American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Optimist Club of Sterling will host a “Decades of Disney” trivia night Nov. 1.

The event will run from 7 to 10 p.m. at Rock Falls American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls. Team registration starts at 5:30 p.m.

Teams can include up to 8 people. Cost is $20 a person. Players must 18 and older to participate.

If you do not have a team, you can check in as single and you can be placed with a team.

Pizza and popcorn will be provided and a cash bar available. Raffle tickets can be bought for baskets and a 50/50 drawing. Door prizes will be awarded.

Funds raised will provide area youths with college scholarships and activities.

Detailed event information is on the group’s Facebook page with a link for registration, or contact Shelly Winters by phone at 815-590-7377.