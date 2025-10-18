The Optimist Club of Sterling to host ‘Decades of Disney’ trivia night Nov. 1

The Optimist Club of Sterling will host a “Decades of Disney” trivia night Nov. 1.
The event will run from 7 to 10 p.m. at Rock Falls American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls. Team registration starts at 5:30 p.m.
Teams can include up to 8 people. Cost is $20 a person. Players must 18 and older to participate.
If you do not have a team, you can check in as single and you can be placed with a team.
Pizza and popcorn will be provided and a cash bar available. Raffle tickets can be bought for baskets and a 50/50 drawing. Door prizes will be awarded.
Funds raised will provide area youths with college scholarships and activities.
Detailed event information is on the group’s Facebook page with a link for registration, or contact Shelly Winters by phone at 815-590-7377.