Twin City Conservatives meet Oct. 25 in Rock Falls

Twin City Conservatives will meet at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, at A’s Kitchen in Rock Falls.

This will be an open forum meeting. Attendees will discuss the upcoming elections, what’s new in town and whatever else comes of interest.

Relax and enjoy hot coffee and breakfast, at attendees’ expense, and delve into thought-provoking subjects.

Twin City Conservatives is free to the public to attend.

For more information, call administrator Linda Pennell at 815-535-6949 or Kristol Anderson at 815-499-9145.