Sterling freshman Sophia Davis takes 10th at Western Big 6 cross country meet: Sauk Valley sports roundup

Girls cross country

Western Big 6 Conference Meet: At Geneseo, Sterling freshman Sophia Davis placed 10th with a time of 20:48.82. Lacey Updike was 11th and Jaz’Mya Castaneda was 14th as Sterling (93) placed sixth in the team race behind meet champion Geneseo (62). Lillian Hauck took 23rd.

Boys cross country

Western Big 6 Conference Meet: At Geneseo, Charles Johnson placed ninth and Gavin Staats was 16th as Sterling placed seventh in the team race behind eventual meet champion Quincy (41).

Girls volleyball

Genoa-Kingston d. Dixon, 25-18, 19-25, 25-17: At Genoa, the Duchesses fell short in Big Northern Conference action. Yui Santos led Dixon with 14 digs, Rayven Mowery had six kills and a block, and Presley Lappin had 11 assists. Leah Carlson had five kills, eight assists and four digs. Dixon (20-8, 7-1) can win the BNC outright with a win at Winnebago on Tuesday.

Fulton d. Amboy, 25-9, 25-7: At Fulton, Haley Smither had six kills and Jessa Read added five to lead the Steamers to the win in the Northwest Upstate Illini. Kerby Germann added four kills and 18 assists for Fulton (21-8, 9-1).

Stillman Valley d. Oregon, 25-21, 25-17: At Oregon, Ella Rowe had four service aces and seven digs to pace the Hawks as they dropped their Big Northern Conference match to the Cardinals. Lola Schwarz added three kills and two service aces and Mikaila Ellison added seven assists for Oregon (4-15, 3-5).

Eastland d. Ashton-Franklin Center, 25-8, 25-9: At Lanark, Trixie Carroll had 10 kills and Vanessa Allen added five as the Cougars took the NUIC match from the Raiders. Keara Kaus added 16 assists for Eastland (20-8, 9-1).

Newman Central Catholic d. Kewanee, 25-19, 25-23: At Kewanee, the Comets fell short in the Three Rivers matchup.

Milledgeville d. Polo, 25-15, 25-14: At Milledgeville, Kennedy Livengood dished out 25 assists to go with eight kills as the Missiles took the NUIC match from the Marcos. Claire Ottens added five kills and seven assists for Milledgeville (21-5, 7-3). Reese Mekeel led Polo with nine kills.