Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Shaw Local on recent Sterling and Dixon news

Aurelio's Cake Factory Bistro & Cafe is now open at 2907 Locust St. in Sterling.

Aurelio's Cake Factory Bistro & Cafe is now open at 2907 Locust St. in Sterling. (Brandon Clark)

By John Sahly
The TALK-LINE interview for Oct. 15 featured Shaw Local News representatives Charlene Bielema and Brandon Clark discussing local news stories, including a local magician and his popularity in the area, a bakery taking over a Sterling location and a talk with the new Sterling police chief as well as a selection made to create a downtown Dixon mural and federal grant monies used for Project Rock improvements.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.