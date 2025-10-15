Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Shaw Local on recent Sterling and Dixon news

Aurelio's Cake Factory Bistro & Cafe is now open at 2907 Locust St. in Sterling. (Brandon Clark)

The TALK-LINE interview for Oct. 15 featured Shaw Local News representatives Charlene Bielema and Brandon Clark discussing local news stories, including a local magician and his popularity in the area, a bakery taking over a Sterling location and a talk with the new Sterling police chief as well as a selection made to create a downtown Dixon mural and federal grant monies used for Project Rock improvements.

