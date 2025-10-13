OSF Saint Katharine nurse honored for exemplary professional practice

Gwen Strum, a lactation consultant with the women’s health team at OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon, has received the “I am an OSF Nurse” award in the category of Exemplary Professional Practice.

The award honors nurses who go above and beyond in delivering evidence-based, compassionate care in alignment with the OSF mission.

Strum’s work in maternal mental health and postpartum support has made a lasting impact on the community, according to a news release. She leads several initiatives, including Moms on the Move, the monthly moms group, breastfeeding education and an upcoming 5K walk celebrating breastfeeding mothers.

“Receiving this award is such an honor, and I feel so blessed to have won,” Strum said. “I have to acknowledge though – throughout the work I do, my priority must be this: ‘Him through me.’ I want to shine the light of Jesus to those I interact with and with the work I engage in. Maternal mental health and postpartum support is so deeply important, and making sure that these mamas know that they’re seen, loved and supported is what I hope they walk away with.”

Meagan Rothrock-Magana, chief nursing officer, praised Strum’s dedication.

“Gwen’s commitment to [the] mission, community and her team is evident in her daily work,” Rothrock-Magana said. “Sitting alongside our nurses at their first ‘I am an OSF Nurse’ symposium was a true privilege. The collective wisdom and profound compassion of the over 200 honored OSF nurses resonated throughout the discussions.”

OSF Saint Katharine had eight nominees for this year’s Nursing Excellence Awards. They are: