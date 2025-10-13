Morrison High School to host Veterans Day recognition assembly Nov. 10

Morrison High School will host a Veterans Day Recognition Assembly on Monday, Nov. 10.

The event will be from 11:40 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. and will be held in the school’s auditorium. The assembly will provide an opportunity for students and staff to recognize those who have served in the armed forces. In addition, students in National Honor Society and Key Club will serve a light lunch to participating veterans at 12:30 p.m. as a gesture of collective appreciation for their service.

All Morrison-area veterans are cordially invited to this recognition event. Veterans are welcome to begin checking in at either the “pool ramp” entrance in the rear parking lot or the front entrance at 643 Genesee Ave. at 11:15 a.m. Parking spaces will be reserved in the rear parking lot for all veterans who RSVP for the event.

Morrison veterans, if you are able to attend this year’s luncheon and assembly, contact Brian Bartoz, social studies and driver’s education teacher, to confirm your interest in participating in the Nov. 10 event. Also indicate whether you would be interested in sharing the story of your service in the armed forces with smaller groups of students through classroom visits following the main assembly.

Veterans are welcome to contact Bartoz by e-mail at Brian.Bartoz@morrisonschools.org to RSVP for the event. Individuals can also RSVP by phone to Bartoz at (815) 772-4071, Ext. 12106.