Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Sauk Valley

Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside, Ogle counties for Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, 2025

Property transfers

Property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Michael R Pratt and Susan K Pratt to St Patricks Catholic Church Of Dixon, 312 W. 6th St., Dixon, $0.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Ralph Bledsoe, 18 W. Pleasant St., Amboy, $3,201.

James A Grot and Kara J Grot to Joshua D Schumacher, 508 Palmyra, Dixon, $117,500.

Max Douglas Schuler and Sandra E Schuler to Austin A Hey and Madisyn M Zigler, 918 Mary Ave., Dixon, $155,116.

Christopher Hopkins and Melinda Hopkins to Danielle Hopkins and Leonardo Augustine Camero II, 223 Wilson St., Paw Paw, $115,000.

Thomas J Cardot to Sheila L Kurten, 111 E. Bassett St., Nelson, $877.

Donald P Simpson and Sandra K Trader to Roger D Dykema and Cheryl R Dykema, 582 Panther Drive, Dixon, $375,000.

Janice Gilligan and Donna Ganz Bauer to Kevin Ganz and Craig Ganz, 05-17-26-300-001, $93,360.

Norma J Turner to Mana Property Solutions Llc, 1003 N. 4th St., Ashton, $225,000.

Ryan L Donner and Kevin L Donner to Jennifer M Bushman, 516 Assembly Place, Dixon, $150,000.

Plowman Investments Llc to Prairie Grass Estates II Llc, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-08-04-277-010, $40,000.

Plowman Investments Llc to Prairie Grass Estates III Llc, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-08-04-277-011, $40,000.

Plowman Invesments Llc to Prairie Winds Estate Llc, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-08-04-277-009, $15,000.

Ramona R Kessel to Michael T Koch, one parcel in Amboy Township: 02-15-15-276-014, $10,500.

James R Hyde to Thomas T Lehman, 1504 W. 3rd St., Dixon, $30,000.

Michael Gehant and Richard R Hornung to Christopher A Watkins and April G Watkins, 760 N. First St., West Brooklyn, $193,000.

Quit claim deeds

Joe Valdez Jr to David Bajic, 1137 Van Epps St., Eldena, $0.

Trustees deeds

Elizabeth A Potts, trustee, Elizabeth Potts Living Trust, and Paul Potts Living Trust to Sebastian Gebka and Agnieszka Anna Mamulska, 132 Fox Trot Lane, Dixon, $390,000.

Susan E Shaw, trustee, Susan E Shaw Revocable Trust, Kevin L Shaw, trustee, and Kevin L Shaw Revocable Trust to Kelly L Klein, Brandon R Klein, Aaron T Setchell and Erin O Setchell, one parcel in Lee Center Township: 11-16-29-400-011, $410,300.

Land Trust Number 855svlt012 and Sauk Valley Bank & Trust Company, trustee, to Robertson Construction & Development Llc, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-30-402-004, $24,780.

John R Hicks, trustee, Peggy S Hicks, trustee, John R Hicks Revocable Living Trust and Peggy S Hicks Revocable Living Trust to Ronald M Yanos Sr and Amy M Yanos, 1018 Hoyle Road, Harmon, $346,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Jennifer L Streets Buechler and Robert Buechler to Jeffery P Banker and Elizabeth N Banker, 630 Hillandale Drive, Morrison, $225,000.

102 N Main Street Llc to Jh River Enterprises Llc, 102 N. Main St., Albany, $115,000.

Paul R Sibley and Rosemary Sibley to Herbert Gehres, 105 Birch St., Prophetstown, $159,900.

Secretary Of Hud to Red Apollo Llc, 412 W. 9th St., Sterling, $65,532.

Alan D Burkett and Sherry L Burkett to Karen S Icenogle, one parcel on Blue Goose Road, Morrison: 04-30-400-012, $122,000.

Lester G Cordes Estate, Vicki Long, Vonni Hall, Duane Cordes, and Judy Butler to Mary K Stoner and Dillon J Stoner, 24439 Hillcrest Drive, Sterling, $179,000.

Leslie K Spangler to Kara J Lacy, 1403 Franklin St., Rock Falls, $151,000.

Darren N Johnson to Frans G Rechkemmer and Lisa A Rechkemmer, 3503 14th Ave., Sterling, $325,000.

Wanda Peterson to Micah Funderberg, 2602 Yeoward St., Rock Falls, $55,000.

Erin Rebecca Kent to Carson T Boyer and Rylee M Hasley, 508 14th Ave., Sterling, $128,500.

Teray Boyer and Wendy Boyer to Ron Clark and Patricia Clark, 1901 Avenue H, Sterling, $130,000.

Angela Mary Buckley and Steven J Buckley to Halie Decrane, 310 S. Main St., Tampico, $79,500.

Kristen N Pell, Kristen N Reifinger and Zacheriah A Reifinger to Edox Investment Llc, 01-28-130-005, $40,000.

Norma L Porter to Tom L Fritsch and Melodie L Fritsch, 1003 Avenue D, Rock Falls, $140,000.

Debra M Brown and Maurice E Brown to Richard Gorzny, 1408 4th St., Fulton, $65,000.

Francis M Clementz to Sean B Sandrock, 704 W. 13th St., Sterling, $127,500.

John Brady to Tcs Total Property Management Llc, 311 1st Ave., Sterling, $310,000.

Courtnie Moore to Jennifer Suarez and Brian Suarez, 18791 Felton Road, Morrison, $15,000.

David E Cook and Carol L Cook to Eugene R Ryan Jr, one parcel on Lyndon Road, Morrison, 03-16-400-007, $599,771.

Kyle E Knautz Sr to Kyle E Knautz Jr, 18990 13th St., Fulton, $72,500.

Keith J Hayenga and Brianne M Hayenga to Brian J Reinhart and Megan B Reinhart, 201 E. Morris St., Morrison, $115,000.

Michael Logue to Ryan Melton and Cassidy Melton, 7014 Wilmot Road, Erie, $181,900.

Willard H Estilow Jr to Federico Ton Belli and Ana O Ton, 1002 10th Ave., Fulton, $110,000.

Eric A Meyer and Deborah Meyer to Jessica L Lindsey, 503 N. Church St., Albany, $122,900.

Shane Brockel and Allison Ross, now known as Allison Brockel to Douglas E Walwer, 308 N. 9th St. Fulton, $378,000.

Thomas E Hatten and Lisa D Hatten to Jarrod Scott Ortgiesen and Heather Babbitt, 315 Verio Ct., Rock Falls, $330,000.

Brian J Reinhart and Megan B Reinhart to Mason D Sitzmore and Rachel A Sitzmore, 13430 Deer Trace Drive, Morrison, $337,000.

Wendy L Mccart, Gary A Mccart and Alesha A Benson to Danny L Nelson and Patricia J Weidel, 511 E. High St., No. 8, Morrison, $55,000.

Ryan A Melton and Cassidy A Melton to Ethan T Herber, 142 Riverview Drive, Albany, $205,000.

Vernon C Rosene Trust and Roy Dodge, trustee, to Jeffrey D Hoffman, 2103 Riverview Drive, Rock Falls, $330,000.

Cally M Vasquez, formerly known as Cally M Rodriguez, to Aaron Buntjer, 25720 Indian Ridge Road, Sterling, $123,870.

David Pladna and Pamela Pladna to Emily Cox, Rebecca Cox and Eamonn E Cox, 501 N. Church St., Albany, $179,000.

Deed

Intercounty Judicial Sales Corp and Debra Smith to Carrington Mortgage Services Llc, 600 17th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Schreiner Lp Interest Llc to Billie Jo Hudson, 1106 10th Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Douglas D Little Estate and Yvette M Bell to Ryan L Bell, 1803 22nd Ave., Sterling, $0.

Trustees deeds

Timothy R Bogott Trust, Anje B Bogott Trust, Anje B Bogott, trustee, and Timothy R Bogott, trustee, to A Ted Cassens Trust, one parcel on Hoover Road, Sterling: 11-10-100-010, $540,360.

Keith W Benson III Trust to Juan Manuel Ibarra, five parcels on West LeFevre Road, Sterling, 11-21-127-001, 11-21-127-002, 11-21-127-003, 11-21-127-004 and 11-21-127-005, $45,000.

Timothy R Bogott, trustee, Anje B Bogott, trustee, Anje B Bogott Trust and Timothy R Bogott Trust to Lynn M Cassens Trust, three parcels on Hoover Road, Sterling: 11-03-300-005, 11-03-300-007 and 11-03-300-008, $452,375.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Kenneth William Lapp and Timothy Wayne Lapp to Kassandra M Rosecke, 712 N Hampton Dr, Byron, $270,000.

Michael Munns and Kimberley Munns to Keith Munns and Georgia Munns, 2995 N Silver Ridge Dr, Oregon, $306,500.

Thomas W Johnson and Debra J Johnson to Alan Warneke and Susan Schafer, 906a Carlisle, Rochelle, $217,500.

David N Hueramo and Jessica Hueramo to Brittany Guillotte and Guillotte Deven, 1442 Rock Island, Davis Junction, $320,000.

William A Freeman and Tanya S Freeman to James Harvey Brusky and Barbra Brusky, 109 Amber Dr, Oregon, $238,000.

Nancy D Alderks and Becky J Borchers to Straight Roes Farm Llc, 18427 E Mcneal Rd, Monroe Center, $0.

Joseph R Casurella to Amber L Klouse and Kyle K Putzstuck, one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-07-300-010, $40,000.

Valerie J Bunting to Aiden B Ahmer and Ann M Hendrickson, 213 Main St, Leaf River, $77,500.

Bonnie J Moore to Rosa P Umana, 1133 N 7th St, Unit 704, Rochelle, $125,000.

Charles D Vardman and Rhonda L Vardman to Steven D Katzman and Deborah K Katzman, 124 E Depot St, Creston, $287,000.

Pineapple Development Llc to Headon & Sons Inc, 114 W. North St., Creston; 110 W. North St., Creston; 103 S Main St., Creston; and 103 S Main St, Creston, $300,000.

Janet R Kramer, Deceased By Heirs, and the estate of Janet R Kramer to Maria Lopez and Alfredo Lopez, 332 N Woolf CT, Rochelle, $110,000.

Brian Cunningham and Janet Cunningham to Michael David Lefevre, 205 S Botanic Ave, Mt. Morris, $68,000.

Patrick K Olson to Justin Holder and Angela Holder, 625 N. 12th St., Rochelle, $160,000.

Christie A Brenz and Christie A Armstrong to Jackson Britnell, 211 E 5th St, Byron, $200,900.

Rdsd Llc to Guiseppe Alfano, 204 E Washington St, Oregon, $30,000.

David C Knie, trustee, Charles J Knie Tr and Eileen Y Knie Tr to Christine Y Shenefelt, 606 E Wayne St, Polo, $0.

David C Knie, trustee, Charles J Knie Tr and Eileen Y Knie Tr to Dms Investment Group Llc, 708 S Division Ave, Polo, and 702 S Division Ave, Polo, $0.

Nicholas P Yianibas and Carlen M Yianibas to Jordan K Kilmer, 1196 W 2nd St, Byron, $290,000.

Janet A Stukenberg to Brayden A Schlaf, Kristen A Schlaf, and Tonya Poppen, 1134 W 2nd St, Byron, $207,900.

Bruce A Mueller and Sophia A Mueller to Catherine Clarke and Margaret Regnier, 318 Slippery Rock Dr, Dixon, $2,750.

David W Mincemoyer, David Mincemoyer, Jodi L Mincemoyer and Jodi Mincemoyer, to Maynard L Stivers and Lorene K Stivers, 553 Countryside Dr, Stillman Valley, and 543 Countryside Dr, Stillman Valley, $350,000.

Robert De La Rosa to Ritz Rentals Llc, 801 Adams, Oregon, $248,000.

Matthew G Mcgrail to Jeromy Jacobs, one parcel in Taylor Township: 22-07-201-004, $60,000.

Erik Peterson to Tyler Davis and Sarah Davis, 6913 W Wagner Rd, German Valley, $119,900.

Quit claim deeds

Ralph Beckham to Ralph Beckham and Sandra Beckman, 1035 Turkington Ter, Rochelle, $0.

Trustees deeds

Edith M Davis, trustee, James C Davis Tr and Edith M Davis Tr to Benjamin Miller and Rebecca Miller, two parcels in Leaf River Township and 4256 W Egan Rd, Leaf River, $700,000.

Jeffrey L Frazier, trustee, Michele M Frazier, trustee, Frazier Jam Tr and Jam Frazier Tr to Kevin W Connors, trustee, Kathleen M Connors, trustee, and Connors Family Tr, 712 N Kari CT, Byron, $340,000.

Joshua W Franks, trustee, and Joshua W Franks Rev Tr to Daniel Collins, 2030 Southfield Ln, Byron $279,900.

Edward J Wedell, trustee, and James L & Janet H Wedell Dec Tr to Seger Randal Larson and Samantha Christine Larson, 309 Saddlewood Cir, Dixon, $327,500.

Baruch M Schur, trustee, and Baruch Schur Rev Tr to Jeffrey Sondgeroth and Korie Sondgeroth, 714 Kaskaskia Dr, Dixon, and 712 N Kaskaskia Dr, Dixon, $475,000.

Deeds of trust

Steven R Meiners, trustee, John L Meiners, trustee, and Meiners Family Tr to Austin D Schriner and Marti K Schriner, one parcel in Eagle Point Township: 13-12-200-003, $1,482,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Property TransfersPremiumLee CountyOgle CountyWhiteside County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois