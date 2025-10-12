Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside, Ogle counties for Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Michael R Pratt and Susan K Pratt to St Patricks Catholic Church Of Dixon, 312 W. 6th St., Dixon, $0.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Ralph Bledsoe, 18 W. Pleasant St., Amboy, $3,201.

James A Grot and Kara J Grot to Joshua D Schumacher, 508 Palmyra, Dixon, $117,500.

Max Douglas Schuler and Sandra E Schuler to Austin A Hey and Madisyn M Zigler, 918 Mary Ave., Dixon, $155,116.

Christopher Hopkins and Melinda Hopkins to Danielle Hopkins and Leonardo Augustine Camero II, 223 Wilson St., Paw Paw, $115,000.

Thomas J Cardot to Sheila L Kurten, 111 E. Bassett St., Nelson, $877.

Donald P Simpson and Sandra K Trader to Roger D Dykema and Cheryl R Dykema, 582 Panther Drive, Dixon, $375,000.

Janice Gilligan and Donna Ganz Bauer to Kevin Ganz and Craig Ganz, 05-17-26-300-001, $93,360.

Norma J Turner to Mana Property Solutions Llc, 1003 N. 4th St., Ashton, $225,000.

Ryan L Donner and Kevin L Donner to Jennifer M Bushman, 516 Assembly Place, Dixon, $150,000.

Plowman Investments Llc to Prairie Grass Estates II Llc, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-08-04-277-010, $40,000.

Plowman Investments Llc to Prairie Grass Estates III Llc, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-08-04-277-011, $40,000.

Plowman Invesments Llc to Prairie Winds Estate Llc, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-08-04-277-009, $15,000.

Ramona R Kessel to Michael T Koch, one parcel in Amboy Township: 02-15-15-276-014, $10,500.

James R Hyde to Thomas T Lehman, 1504 W. 3rd St., Dixon, $30,000.

Michael Gehant and Richard R Hornung to Christopher A Watkins and April G Watkins, 760 N. First St., West Brooklyn, $193,000.

Quit claim deeds

Joe Valdez Jr to David Bajic, 1137 Van Epps St., Eldena, $0.

Trustees deeds

Elizabeth A Potts, trustee, Elizabeth Potts Living Trust, and Paul Potts Living Trust to Sebastian Gebka and Agnieszka Anna Mamulska, 132 Fox Trot Lane, Dixon, $390,000.

Susan E Shaw, trustee, Susan E Shaw Revocable Trust, Kevin L Shaw, trustee, and Kevin L Shaw Revocable Trust to Kelly L Klein, Brandon R Klein, Aaron T Setchell and Erin O Setchell, one parcel in Lee Center Township: 11-16-29-400-011, $410,300.

Land Trust Number 855svlt012 and Sauk Valley Bank & Trust Company, trustee, to Robertson Construction & Development Llc, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-30-402-004, $24,780.

John R Hicks, trustee, Peggy S Hicks, trustee, John R Hicks Revocable Living Trust and Peggy S Hicks Revocable Living Trust to Ronald M Yanos Sr and Amy M Yanos, 1018 Hoyle Road, Harmon, $346,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Jennifer L Streets Buechler and Robert Buechler to Jeffery P Banker and Elizabeth N Banker, 630 Hillandale Drive, Morrison, $225,000.

102 N Main Street Llc to Jh River Enterprises Llc, 102 N. Main St., Albany, $115,000.

Paul R Sibley and Rosemary Sibley to Herbert Gehres, 105 Birch St., Prophetstown, $159,900.

Secretary Of Hud to Red Apollo Llc, 412 W. 9th St., Sterling, $65,532.

Alan D Burkett and Sherry L Burkett to Karen S Icenogle, one parcel on Blue Goose Road, Morrison: 04-30-400-012, $122,000.

Lester G Cordes Estate, Vicki Long, Vonni Hall, Duane Cordes, and Judy Butler to Mary K Stoner and Dillon J Stoner, 24439 Hillcrest Drive, Sterling, $179,000.

Leslie K Spangler to Kara J Lacy, 1403 Franklin St., Rock Falls, $151,000.

Darren N Johnson to Frans G Rechkemmer and Lisa A Rechkemmer, 3503 14th Ave., Sterling, $325,000.

Wanda Peterson to Micah Funderberg, 2602 Yeoward St., Rock Falls, $55,000.

Erin Rebecca Kent to Carson T Boyer and Rylee M Hasley, 508 14th Ave., Sterling, $128,500.

Teray Boyer and Wendy Boyer to Ron Clark and Patricia Clark, 1901 Avenue H, Sterling, $130,000.

Angela Mary Buckley and Steven J Buckley to Halie Decrane, 310 S. Main St., Tampico, $79,500.

Kristen N Pell, Kristen N Reifinger and Zacheriah A Reifinger to Edox Investment Llc, 01-28-130-005, $40,000.

Norma L Porter to Tom L Fritsch and Melodie L Fritsch, 1003 Avenue D, Rock Falls, $140,000.

Debra M Brown and Maurice E Brown to Richard Gorzny, 1408 4th St., Fulton, $65,000.

Francis M Clementz to Sean B Sandrock, 704 W. 13th St., Sterling, $127,500.

John Brady to Tcs Total Property Management Llc, 311 1st Ave., Sterling, $310,000.

Courtnie Moore to Jennifer Suarez and Brian Suarez, 18791 Felton Road, Morrison, $15,000.

David E Cook and Carol L Cook to Eugene R Ryan Jr, one parcel on Lyndon Road, Morrison, 03-16-400-007, $599,771.

Kyle E Knautz Sr to Kyle E Knautz Jr, 18990 13th St., Fulton, $72,500.

Keith J Hayenga and Brianne M Hayenga to Brian J Reinhart and Megan B Reinhart, 201 E. Morris St., Morrison, $115,000.

Michael Logue to Ryan Melton and Cassidy Melton, 7014 Wilmot Road, Erie, $181,900.

Willard H Estilow Jr to Federico Ton Belli and Ana O Ton, 1002 10th Ave., Fulton, $110,000.

Eric A Meyer and Deborah Meyer to Jessica L Lindsey, 503 N. Church St., Albany, $122,900.

Shane Brockel and Allison Ross, now known as Allison Brockel to Douglas E Walwer, 308 N. 9th St. Fulton, $378,000.

Thomas E Hatten and Lisa D Hatten to Jarrod Scott Ortgiesen and Heather Babbitt, 315 Verio Ct., Rock Falls, $330,000.

Brian J Reinhart and Megan B Reinhart to Mason D Sitzmore and Rachel A Sitzmore, 13430 Deer Trace Drive, Morrison, $337,000.

Wendy L Mccart, Gary A Mccart and Alesha A Benson to Danny L Nelson and Patricia J Weidel, 511 E. High St., No. 8, Morrison, $55,000.

Ryan A Melton and Cassidy A Melton to Ethan T Herber, 142 Riverview Drive, Albany, $205,000.

Vernon C Rosene Trust and Roy Dodge, trustee, to Jeffrey D Hoffman, 2103 Riverview Drive, Rock Falls, $330,000.

Cally M Vasquez, formerly known as Cally M Rodriguez, to Aaron Buntjer, 25720 Indian Ridge Road, Sterling, $123,870.

David Pladna and Pamela Pladna to Emily Cox, Rebecca Cox and Eamonn E Cox, 501 N. Church St., Albany, $179,000.

Deed

Intercounty Judicial Sales Corp and Debra Smith to Carrington Mortgage Services Llc, 600 17th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Schreiner Lp Interest Llc to Billie Jo Hudson, 1106 10th Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Douglas D Little Estate and Yvette M Bell to Ryan L Bell, 1803 22nd Ave., Sterling, $0.

Trustees deeds

Timothy R Bogott Trust, Anje B Bogott Trust, Anje B Bogott, trustee, and Timothy R Bogott, trustee, to A Ted Cassens Trust, one parcel on Hoover Road, Sterling: 11-10-100-010, $540,360.

Keith W Benson III Trust to Juan Manuel Ibarra, five parcels on West LeFevre Road, Sterling, 11-21-127-001, 11-21-127-002, 11-21-127-003, 11-21-127-004 and 11-21-127-005, $45,000.

Timothy R Bogott, trustee, Anje B Bogott, trustee, Anje B Bogott Trust and Timothy R Bogott Trust to Lynn M Cassens Trust, three parcels on Hoover Road, Sterling: 11-03-300-005, 11-03-300-007 and 11-03-300-008, $452,375.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Kenneth William Lapp and Timothy Wayne Lapp to Kassandra M Rosecke, 712 N Hampton Dr, Byron, $270,000.

Michael Munns and Kimberley Munns to Keith Munns and Georgia Munns, 2995 N Silver Ridge Dr, Oregon, $306,500.

Thomas W Johnson and Debra J Johnson to Alan Warneke and Susan Schafer, 906a Carlisle, Rochelle, $217,500.

David N Hueramo and Jessica Hueramo to Brittany Guillotte and Guillotte Deven, 1442 Rock Island, Davis Junction, $320,000.

William A Freeman and Tanya S Freeman to James Harvey Brusky and Barbra Brusky, 109 Amber Dr, Oregon, $238,000.

Nancy D Alderks and Becky J Borchers to Straight Roes Farm Llc, 18427 E Mcneal Rd, Monroe Center, $0.

Joseph R Casurella to Amber L Klouse and Kyle K Putzstuck, one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-07-300-010, $40,000.

Valerie J Bunting to Aiden B Ahmer and Ann M Hendrickson, 213 Main St, Leaf River, $77,500.

Bonnie J Moore to Rosa P Umana, 1133 N 7th St, Unit 704, Rochelle, $125,000.

Charles D Vardman and Rhonda L Vardman to Steven D Katzman and Deborah K Katzman, 124 E Depot St, Creston, $287,000.

Pineapple Development Llc to Headon & Sons Inc, 114 W. North St., Creston; 110 W. North St., Creston; 103 S Main St., Creston; and 103 S Main St, Creston, $300,000.

Janet R Kramer, Deceased By Heirs, and the estate of Janet R Kramer to Maria Lopez and Alfredo Lopez, 332 N Woolf CT, Rochelle, $110,000.

Brian Cunningham and Janet Cunningham to Michael David Lefevre, 205 S Botanic Ave, Mt. Morris, $68,000.

Patrick K Olson to Justin Holder and Angela Holder, 625 N. 12th St., Rochelle, $160,000.

Christie A Brenz and Christie A Armstrong to Jackson Britnell, 211 E 5th St, Byron, $200,900.

Rdsd Llc to Guiseppe Alfano, 204 E Washington St, Oregon, $30,000.

David C Knie, trustee, Charles J Knie Tr and Eileen Y Knie Tr to Christine Y Shenefelt, 606 E Wayne St, Polo, $0.

David C Knie, trustee, Charles J Knie Tr and Eileen Y Knie Tr to Dms Investment Group Llc, 708 S Division Ave, Polo, and 702 S Division Ave, Polo, $0.

Nicholas P Yianibas and Carlen M Yianibas to Jordan K Kilmer, 1196 W 2nd St, Byron, $290,000.

Janet A Stukenberg to Brayden A Schlaf, Kristen A Schlaf, and Tonya Poppen, 1134 W 2nd St, Byron, $207,900.

Bruce A Mueller and Sophia A Mueller to Catherine Clarke and Margaret Regnier, 318 Slippery Rock Dr, Dixon, $2,750.

David W Mincemoyer, David Mincemoyer, Jodi L Mincemoyer and Jodi Mincemoyer, to Maynard L Stivers and Lorene K Stivers, 553 Countryside Dr, Stillman Valley, and 543 Countryside Dr, Stillman Valley, $350,000.

Robert De La Rosa to Ritz Rentals Llc, 801 Adams, Oregon, $248,000.

Matthew G Mcgrail to Jeromy Jacobs, one parcel in Taylor Township: 22-07-201-004, $60,000.

Erik Peterson to Tyler Davis and Sarah Davis, 6913 W Wagner Rd, German Valley, $119,900.

Quit claim deeds

Ralph Beckham to Ralph Beckham and Sandra Beckman, 1035 Turkington Ter, Rochelle, $0.

Trustees deeds

Edith M Davis, trustee, James C Davis Tr and Edith M Davis Tr to Benjamin Miller and Rebecca Miller, two parcels in Leaf River Township and 4256 W Egan Rd, Leaf River, $700,000.

Jeffrey L Frazier, trustee, Michele M Frazier, trustee, Frazier Jam Tr and Jam Frazier Tr to Kevin W Connors, trustee, Kathleen M Connors, trustee, and Connors Family Tr, 712 N Kari CT, Byron, $340,000.

Joshua W Franks, trustee, and Joshua W Franks Rev Tr to Daniel Collins, 2030 Southfield Ln, Byron $279,900.

Edward J Wedell, trustee, and James L & Janet H Wedell Dec Tr to Seger Randal Larson and Samantha Christine Larson, 309 Saddlewood Cir, Dixon, $327,500.

Baruch M Schur, trustee, and Baruch Schur Rev Tr to Jeffrey Sondgeroth and Korie Sondgeroth, 714 Kaskaskia Dr, Dixon, and 712 N Kaskaskia Dr, Dixon, $475,000.

Deeds of trust

Steven R Meiners, trustee, John L Meiners, trustee, and Meiners Family Tr to Austin D Schriner and Marti K Schriner, one parcel in Eagle Point Township: 13-12-200-003, $1,482,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office