Euchre tournament supports fire department, Pilot Club

Come out and support the Rapids City Fire Protection District/Port Byron Fire Department & Grand Rivers Pilot Club.

A euchre tournament will be Oct. 25 at Sun Retreats Rock River, 3333 290th St., Hillsdale. Doors open at 4 p.m., cards start at 5 p.m.

Pre-registration is required. Go to the Facebook page of The Grand Rivers Pilot Club or The Rapids City Fire Protection District for a link to the event or call/text Laurie to sign up at 309-314-5973.

Cost is $40 per team of two. Bring a partner. This Grand Prix-style tournament is for players ages 14 and up.

Cash at the door and Venmo are accepted. Venmo your payment to @kimsidor with your team name and “Euchre” in the comments. There are no refunds.

Food, lemonade, water, soft drinks and baked goods will be for sale along with drinks from Pulse 84.

There will be raffle baskets and a 50/50. Bring quarters for bump cups. Bring canned goods to be donated to the food pantry and receive up to five free raffle tickets.

You may bring your own snacks and beverages. Alcohol is allowed.