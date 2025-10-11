Sterling-Rock Falls historical society hosts Wadsworth, presentation of ‘The Little Guernsey Girls’ on Oct. 12

Dixon historian Tom Wadsworth will tell the tragic 1957 story of “The Little Guernsey Girls” on Sunday, Oct. 12, at the Lincoln Learning Center.

Wadsworth’s presentation comes from fresh research of the heartbreaking story of the three Guernsey sisters, who lost their lives in a quarry at Dixon’s cement plant. The presentation is built on nationwide newspaper coverage of the event, many photos and recent personal interviews with six siblings of the girls.

Nancy Guernsey, age 10. (Photo provided by the Guernsey family)

Ruthie Guernsey, age 8. (Photo provided by the Guernsey family)

Theresa Guernsey, age 7. ( Photo provided by the Guernsey family)

Wadsworth is a nationally known speaker and writer who holds two master’s degrees and a Ph.D. Since 2023, he has been a local history columnist for the Sterling Gazette and the Dixon Telegraph. In recent years, dozens of audiences throughout northwestern Illinois have enjoyed his local history presentations.

The Oct. 12 presentation is free and hosted by the Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society, 611 E. Third St. in Sterling.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m., and the presentation begins at 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served.