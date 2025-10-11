Open house Oct. 15 in Moline for new Professional Aeronautics Certificate program

Earn a private pilot license with the new Professional Aeronautics Certificate (PAC) program partnership between Quad Cities Aero and Black Hawk College.

Learn more about the 45-hour program at an open house Wednesday, Oct. 15. The event will be from 5:30-7 p.m. at Quad Cities Aero, 3100 69th Ave., Moline, on the grounds of the Quad Cities International Airport.

Open house attendees will explore the Quad Cities Aero flight school, learn about the PAC program, connect with aviation professionals, and discover career opportunities in aviation.

The nation is facing a growing shortage of professional pilots. The PAC program was designed to meet industry demand while elevating training quality, safety standards and career readiness.

The PAC program will launch in 2026 with classes from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 21 to May 6. Classroom instruction will be at the Black Hawk College Quad-Cities Campus in Moline with practical training at Quad Cities Aero’s flight school.

At the open house, pizza will be provided and seating will be limited, so attendees are asked to RSVP.

Get more information about the PAC program at QuadCitiesAero.com/PAC.