Fulton boys golf repeats as state runner-up in Class 1A

The Fulton boys golf team is pictured after finishing as the Class 1A state runner-up at Prairie Vista in Bloomington on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Photo contributed by Mitch Van Zuiden)

Boys golf

Fulton takes second at state: The Steamers shot a 634 as a team, just 11 strokes behind Class 1A state champion Teutopolis at Prairie Vista in Bloomington. Fulton shot a 320 on Friday and 314 on Saturday as Owen Van Zuiden (148) tied for fourth. Jacob Voss (149) tied for sixth, Chase Dykstra (165) was 41st and Dawson Price (172) was 65th. Noah Bauscher (188) was 84th and Talon Meyers (189) was 86th.

Bureua Valley’s Wyatt Novotny shot an even 70-74--144 to win the state title individually.

Riverdale (637) took third as a team for the second year in a row as Blake Sutton (152) led the team in 13th place.

Forreston senior Kaden Brown (163) tied for 35th place after shooting an 80 on Saturday.