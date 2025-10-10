Sterling volleyball sweeps Rock Island: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Volleyball

Sterling d. Rock Island 25-20, 26-25: Sterling improved to 13-13 and 3-8 in Western Big 6 Conference play as Alasia Harris-Rascon (seven digs) led the team with eight kills. Nia Harris (seven kills) and Mya Lira had 10 digs. Madison Birdsley had 12 assists and Sydney Giffin added 10. Kasey Weeks had two aces and four kills.

Sterling's Alasia Harris-Rascon (Photo contributed by Sterling)

Fulton d. Polo 25-23, 20-25, 25-11: The Steamers picked up another NUIC South win in three sets as Averi Bush (four aces) led the team with 10 kills. Kerby Germann added seven aces, 14 digs and two blocks. Fulton had a whopping 20 aces in the win as Jada Schaver had six. Laynie Mandrell had seven kills and Reese Mekeel had four kills, two aces and two blocks.

Lena-Winslow d. Eastland 15-25, 28-26, 25-18: Trixie Caroll led the Cougars (16-5) with 22 kills and three blocks with 17 digs in the setback. Morgan McCullough had a team-high 20 digs and Keara Kaus had 40 assists.

Milledgeville d. Amboy 25-12, 25-9: The Missiles (19-5, 6-3 NUIC South) had seven kills each from Kendra Kingsby (seven digs) and Kennedy Livengood. Lexis Grenoble had 14 assists and three aces. Natalie Pilgrim also had three aces for Milledgeville.

Boys soccer

Harlem 5, Dixon 2: Nolan Valk and Jack Redell scored goals for the Dukes in the home loss. Dixon is 8-8 this season.

Oregon 6, Faith Christian 1: Steven Guardado and Aiden Hammer each had two goals for Oregon in the win. Ivan Hernandez and Irvin Acosta also found the net for the Hawks (13-9). Deryk Withers had six saves for Oregon.

Girls tennis

Dixon 6, Newman 1: The Duchesses swept four doubles matches and Brooklyn Arjes topped Emmy Burger 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. At No. 1 doubles, Dixon’s Rachel Lance and Jenna Mustapha won 6-0, 6-0 over Elise Vander Bleek and Grace Tobias.