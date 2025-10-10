Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Sauk Valley

MMTA auditions for ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ are Oct. 19, 23 in Morrison

City of Morrison welcome sign

City of Morrison welcome sign (Charlene Bielema)

By Shaw Local News Network

Morrison Music Theatre Association will be holding auditions for its holiday production of “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19, and 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23.

Auditions will be held at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Morrison. The play will be presented on Friday, Dec. 5, and Saturday, Dec. 6.

Continuing a tradition of several years, the play is in the format of a radio broadcast, which means the actors will be reading from their scripts with no memorization necessary. No preparation is needed for the auditions and there are parts available for actors and actresses of a wide variety of ages.

Anyone with any questions can call Eric Phend at 815-355-6999

MorrisonTheaterSauk Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois