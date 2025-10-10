Mental health first aid workshop set for Nov. 3 in Sterling

University of Illinois Extension and Sinnissippi Centers are partnering to host a mental health first aid workshop Nov. 3 at the Whiteside Extension Office in Sterling.

The workshop will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The mental health first aid workshop teaches participants how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges among adults. This 6-hour training will empower participants to provide initial support and help connect people to appropriate care.

Before the live training session, participants must complete a 2-hour, self-paced pre-training course. Details regarding the pre-training course will be emailed one week before the live session. Participants are urged to provide accurate email addresses for course communication.

The registration deadline is Oct. 17. The event fee is $30.

Participants can register for the workshop online.

This workshop is an essential resource for employers, police officers, hospital staff, first responders, and caring individuals within the community. By attending, participants will gain invaluable skills to support the mental health and well-being of individuals in their communities.