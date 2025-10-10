Shaw Local

Sauk Valley

Lee County property transfers for Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, 2025

Property transfers

Property transfers

By Shaw Local News Network

Warranty deeds

Michael R Pratt and Susan K Pratt to St Patricks Catholic Church Of Dixon, 312 W. 6th St., Dixon, $0.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Ralph Bledsoe, 18 W. Pleasant St., Amboy, $3,201.

James A Grot and Kara J Grot to Joshua D Schumacher, 508 Palmyra, Dixon, $117,500.

Max Douglas Schuler and Sandra E Schuler to Austin A Hey and Madisyn M Zigler, 918 Mary Ave., Dixon, $155,116.

Christopher Hopkins and Melinda Hopkins to Danielle Hopkins and Leonardo Augustine Camero II, 223 Wilson St., Paw Paw, $115,000.

Thomas J Cardot to Sheila L Kurten, 111 E. Bassett St., Nelson, $877.

Donald P Simpson and Sandra K Trader to Roger D Dykema and Cheryl R Dykema, 582 Panther Drive, Dixon, $375,000.

Janice Gilligan and Donna Ganz Bauer to Kevin Ganz and Craig Ganz, 05-17-26-300-001, $93,360.

Norma J Turner to Mana Property Solutions Llc, 1003 N. 4th St., Ashton, $225,000.

Ryan L Donner and Kevin L Donner to Jennifer M Bushman, 516 Assembly Place, Dixon, $150,000.

Plowman Investments Llc to Prairie Grass Estates II Llc, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-08-04-277-010, $40,000.

Plowman Investments Llc to Prairie Grass Estates III Llc, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-08-04-277-011, $40,000.

Plowman Invesments Llc to Prairie Winds Estate Llc, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-08-04-277-009, $15,000.

Ramona R Kessel to Michael T Koch, one parcel in Amboy Township: 02-15-15-276-014, $10,500.

James R Hyde to Thomas T Lehman, 1504 W. 3rd St., Dixon, $30,000.

Michael Gehant and Richard R Hornung to Christopher A Watkins and April G Watkins, 760 N. First St., West Brooklyn, $193,000.

Quit claim deeds

Joe Valdez Jr to David Bajic, 1137 Van Epps St., Eldena, $0.

Trustees deeds

Elizabeth A Potts, trustee, Elizabeth Potts Living Trust, and Paul Potts Living Trust to Sebastian Gebka and Agnieszka Anna Mamulska, 132 Fox Trot Lane, Dixon, $390,000.

Susan E Shaw, trustee, Susan E Shaw Revocable Trust, Kevin L Shaw, trustee, and Kevin L Shaw Revocable Trust to Kelly L Klein, Brandon R Klein, Aaron T Setchell and Erin O Setchell, one parcel in Lee Center Township: 11-16-29-400-011, $410,300.

Land Trust Number 855svlt012 and Sauk Valley Bank & Trust Company, trustee, to Robertson Construction & Development Llc, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-30-402-004, $24,780.

John R Hicks, trustee, Peggy S Hicks, trustee, John R Hicks Revocable Living Trust and Peggy S Hicks Revocable Living Trust to Ronald M Yanos Sr and Amy M Yanos, 1018 Hoyle Road, Harmon, $346,000.

