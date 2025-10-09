Rotary’s End Polio Now Walk is Oct. 11 in Rock Falls

Local Rotarians invite the public to participate in the End Polio Now Walk on Oct. 11, 2025, in Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal)

Local Rotarians invite residents to participate in the 10th annual End Polio Now Walk on Saturday, Oct. 11.

The walk begins at 9 a.m. at Centennial Park in Rock Falls. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. in Larson Shelter, which is the first shelter on the right when entering Centennial Park.

There is no registration fee, but for insurance reasons, participants must register. The public is invited. The event will happen rain or shine, unless lightning is present; if so, the walk is canceled immediately.

Coffee and energy snacks will be available before a short update at the shelter on the status of polio eradication. A group photo will be taken before the walk begins.

The route is along the Hennepin Canal to Rock River, and over the river to the gazebo for more beverages and snacks. Participants will return either along the Hennepin Canal or along the Rock River to downtown Rock Falls and along First Avenue to Centennial Park.

Donations are welcome to support polio eradication; a donation of $25 will warrant a free T-shirt as long as the supply lasts.

Any Rotarian from the district may write a check with their club name and Rotary ID number on the memo line and the committee will send it into the Foundation for the Polio Plus program, to be matched 2:1 by the Gates Foundation.

Rotarians of the seven sponsoring clubs – Dixon, Morrison, Rotaract of SVCC, Rock Falls, Sterling Noon, Twin Cities Sunrise and Walnut – are asked to donate through their local Rotary Club by the end of October, at which time the total gathered in this effort to eradicate polio will be publicized.