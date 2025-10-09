October job search workshop will be Oct. 14 in Sterling

The Sterling Public Library will host a job search workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at the library.

The workshop begins at 2 p.m. and will end at 3:30 p.m.

Representatives from Business Employment Skills Team, Inc. (BEST, Inc.), Illinois Department of Employment Security and the IDES veteran’s employment representative/veterans career coach will be on hand to share information and resources for area job-seekers.

The workshop is free and open to the public.

This event is sponsored by BEST, Inc., IDES and the Sterling Public Library.