Dixon’s Rachel Drew, Oregon’s Sarah Eckardt advance to state: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girls golf

Class 1A Rockford Lutheran Sectional: At Forest Hills, Dixon’s Rachel Drew (92) and Oregon’s Sarah Eckardt each advanced to state after tying for 11th. E-P’s Michelle Naftzger (96) tied for 17th but just missed the cut outside of the top 10 individuals not on an advancing team, along with Oregon’s Aniyah Sarver (97).

Morrison’s Sarah Wetzell (100) was 23rd and Dixon’s Reese Dambman (102) tied for 25th. Dixon’s Zoey Williams (106) was 37th and Leah Byrnes (119) tied for 74th. E-P’s Izzy Johnston (103) tied for 30th, teammate Baylie Snowden (112) tied for 53rd and Ava Grawe (114) tied for 59th.

Eastland’s Kaya Vanmatre (107) tied for 38th. Oregon freshman Lyndee Anderson (110) tied for 49th and Noelle Girton (123) was tied for 86th.

Rockford Lutheran (364), Byron (394) and Aurora Rosary (404) were the three advancing teams. Dixon (419) was fourth, followed by Oregon (422) and E-P (425).

Sterling’s Emily Schwingle takes 68th: Schwingle, a senior, shot a 98 to close her season at the Class 2A Waubonsie Valley Sectional.

Boys golf

Jacob Voss helps lead Fulton to state: Voss shot a 71 to win the Class 1A Cambridge Sectional title at Valley View Club by two strokes as Owen Van Zuiden (74) tied Riverdale’s Mason Smyser for third. Abingdon-Avon’s Alex Foutch (73) was second.

Fulton and Riverdale each shot a 312 as Hall (324) was the third team to advance to this weekend’s state meet. The Rams were sectional champions via fifth score tiebreaker. Dawson Price shot an 82 and Chase Dykstra shot an 85 for the Steamers.

Bureau Valley’s Wyatt Novotny (75) and Forreston’s Kaden Brown tied for fifth to advance.

Eastland’s Camron Huber (83) and Braden Anderson (84) were just short of advancing.

Oregon’s Nole Campos (86) and Jackson Messenger (87) also fell short of advancing, along with Rock Falls sophomore Lucas Porter (88). Forreston’s Daylen Rahn shot a 90, Eastland’s Brixen Dale shot a 91 and Maddox Spears shot a 95 for the Cougars. Harper Keim shot a 101 for Eastland.

Amboy’s Chase Montavon shot a 95 and E-P freshman Grayson Johnson shot a 96 in his sectional debut.

Dixon, Sterling fall short of state bids: Max Kitzman and Brody Nicklaus each carded 81s for the Dukes, tying for 31st and just outside of advancing. Kye Dieterle recorded a 97 for Dixon. Noah Stephenson and Carson Leigh shot 95 and 97, respectively, for the Golden Warriors.

Girls tennis

Sycamore 4, Dixon 1: Brooklyn Arjes had Dixon’s lone win, taking her No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-0.

Boys soccer

Dixon 2, Kewanee 0: The Dukes used a pair of second half goals to earn the home win. Dixon improved to 8-6 after the nonconference win.

Oregon 3, Pecatonica 0: Oregon improved to 12-9 as Steven Guardado, Nick Cisiel and Eduardo Garcia had goals. Deryk Withers had eight saves in the shutout.

Volleyball

Newman d. Morrison 25-23, 23-25, 25-17: Bella Lanning (two aces, six digs) and Gisselle Martin (four blocks, one ace) each led the Comets with nine kills. Brooklyn Smith led Newman with 33 assists and Lucy Oetting had 16 digs.

Pearl City d. Polo 26-28, 25-18, 26-24: Laynie Mandrell had nine kills and Cam Jones (10 assists, 15 digs) added seven for the Marcos. Reese Mekeel had two aces and two blocks for Polo.