Construction work begins Oct. 13 on 2 Whiteside County bridges

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that, weather permitting, construction on two Illinois 84 bridges in Whiteside County will begin Monday, Oct. 13.

The work zone will be located at crossings over Johnson Creek north of Illinois 136 and over the BNSF railroad 2 miles south of the Carroll County line.

The project will clean and paint the bridges. One lane will be open at the bridges and controlled by temporary traffic signals during the work, which is anticipated to wrap up in mid-December.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zone areas, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,200 miles of highway and nearly 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

Accomplishments through Year Six of Rebuild Illinois include almost $20.8 billion of improvements statewide on 7,897 miles of highway, 815 bridges and 1,181 additional safety improvements.