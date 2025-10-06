Lee County Council on Aging receives $2K community grant from Prairie Brome Solar

The Lee County Council on Aging has received a $2,000 community grant from Prairie Brome Solar as part of the company’s third-quarter community giving program. (Photo provided by Lee County Council on Aging)

The Lee County Council on Aging has received a $2,000 community grant from Prairie Brome Solar as part of the company’s third-quarter community giving program.

The contribution will be put toward foundation work at the Lee County Council on Aging’s facility to maintain a safe and accessible environment for seniors and community members who rely on the center’s services, according to a news release.

For more information about the Lee County Council on Aging and its programs, visit leecountycouncilonaging.net or call 815-288-9236.