2 Whiteside County businesses advance to Top 100 in 2025 Chicago Innovation Awards

Two Whiteside County businesses have advanced to the top 100 finalists in the 2025 Chicago Innovation Awards. Online voting for the People’s Choice Award is open through Oct. 9. (Photo provided by Morrison Tech)

Two Whiteside County businesses have advanced to the top 100 finalists in the 2025 Chicago Innovation Awards. Online voting for the People’s Choice Award is open through Oct. 9.

Merge Impact, with roots in Morrison, and Morrison Institute of Technology are two of the 100 finalists, which were narrowed from a list of 315 nominations. Those 100 are now eligible for the People’s Choice Award.

The People’s Choice voting form is available online through Oct. 9. Voters can read about all the finalists within the form, and can vote for Merge and Morrison Tech on pages 6 and 7 of the form. The People’s Choice award winner will be announced, alongside the complete lineup of winners as selected by judges, at the 24th annual Chicago Innovation Awards ceremony on Nov. 13 at the UIC Forum.

Merge Impact: Regenerating agriculture with data transparency

Based in Morrison, Merge Impact is a team of food system experts, conservation activators and farm data strategists dedicated to solving a fundamental problem in modern agriculture. The organization uses expertise at the intersection of finance, data and on-the-ground farming to translate a farmer’s environmental stewardship, such as building healthy soil and protecting clean water, into verifiable data.

This creates a trusted “receipt” that unlocks new market opportunities, giving farmers a durable income stream for their work while providing food brands with the authentic story they need to earn consumer trust. Merge Impact builds the financial and data bridges for a better food economy that restores ecosystems and strengthens rural communities, ensuring the food people eat helps heal the planet.

Morrison Institute of Technology: Expanding innovation in education

Morrison Tech is not just redefining technical education; it is shaping the future. Through its expanding Innovation Center, a dynamic space where students, entrepreneurs and industry partners collaborate on robotics, advanced manufacturing and construction technology, Morrison Tech is preparing the next generation of innovators.

The Center has become a regional magnet for hands-on learning and prototyping, supporting both academic excellence and economic development. With a 97% job placement rate and a growing network of industry partners, Morrison Tech is a beacon of hope for the future.

Whiteside County Economic Development: Cultivating a culture of innovation

Whiteside County’s Economic Development Department continues to champion growth through infrastructure investment, workforce development, and strategic partnerships. Located just 99 miles west of Chicago, the county offers a fertile landscape for startups, educators and change makers. Also among the initial nominees was The Radar Free Press, an independently and locally owned news website covering Whiteside and Lee counties.

“These nominations are more than a recognition – they’re a reflection of the ingenuity and resilience that define Whiteside County,” said Gary Camarano, director of Whiteside County Economic Development. “From sustainable agriculture to cutting-edge education and community journalism, our innovators are solving real problems and shaping the future.”