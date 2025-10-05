Fulton Community Fund grant supports childhood literacy; kids to receive free books

A $1,500 grant from the Fulton Community Fund will provide books for more than 40 Fulton children through the United Way of Whiteside County’s LIFE (Literacy is Fun for Everyone) program in partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

The grant will provide each child, from birth through age 5, with 12 age-appropriate books delivered to their homes over the coming year. These monthly deliveries help families build home libraries and support kindergarten readiness.

“The Fulton Community Fund’s investment in early childhood literacy is an investment in our community’s future,” CEO of United Way of Whiteside County Keri Olson said. “Children who arrive at kindergarten ready to learn are more likely to graduate high school. This grant will impact Fulton families for years to come.”

The LIFE program ensures every child in Whiteside County can receive a new book each month at no cost. The Fulton Community Fund’s support of childhood literacy demonstrates the impact of local philanthropy. Their grant provides books while also showing that every child in Fulton deserves the opportunity to succeed.

Community members can support this effort by donating to the Fulton Community Fund or the LIFE program. To learn more about the LIFE program, register a child or make a donation, visit www.uwwhiteside.org or call 815-625-7973.