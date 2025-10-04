Lee, Ogle, Whiteside property transfers for Sept. 22-26, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Brian Bahrs and Sydnie Bahrs to Katherine E Peterson, 1104 University St., Dixon, $224,500.

Melissa Ivette Macias and Melissa Ivette Castillo to Gino M Viele, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-258-002, $14,000.

Aaqil A Khan, Aazam A Khan, Hiba A Khan and Olivia M Khan to Kendall Delashment Sr, 1652 Overlook Drive, Dixon, $235,000.

Michael L Christoffersen, trustee, Michael L Christoffersen Revocable Living Trust, Gina M Christoffersen, trustee, Gina M Christoffersen Revocable Living Trust to Melvin Johnson and Nicci Johnson, 401 Deer Chase, Dixon, $385,000.

D Bowers Properties Llc to Kevin R Hemmen and Tanya L Hemmen, 874 White Oaks Drive, Dixon, $10,300.

Carl K Sarno to Timothy J Pierce and Sylvia Plata Pierce, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-353-018, $15,600.

Alfonso Vazquez to Fidel Alanis-Angeles, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-355-016, $16,500.

Maureen Theresa Schuelke to Manuel Lopez, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-407-003, $35,000.

Antonietta G Baddour, trustee, and Antonietta G Baddour Trust to Michael P Garcia Jr, Susan P Garcia, Joseph Garcia and Michael Edmund Garcia, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-329-020, $40,000.

Patrick Egan and Kathleen Egan to Andrea Terese Crawford, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-329-009, $34,500.

Thomas Whelan, Clayton T Whelan and Jason M Whelan to Robert Eugene Near, 16-07-11-255-001 and 16-07-11-255-002, $15,000.

M Denise Donoho to Charles Vaessen, 1906 Shady Oaks Road, Amboy, $17,000.

Ctb Real Estate Holdings Llc- Dixon Series to Dixon Apartments Llc, 441-443 IL Route 2, Dixon, $725,000.

Sheriff’s deeds

Lee County Sheriff and Aum Hospitality to Ctb Real Estate Holdings Llc - Dixon Series, 441-443 IL Route 2, Dixon, $0.

Trustees deeds

Larry G Mccormick, trustee, Larry G Mccormick Living Trust and Mary R Mccormick Living Trust to Robertson Construction & Development Llc, 07-02-30-402-003, $19,900.

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Ebenezer Reformed Church to Buckwalter Properties Ltd, 405 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, $80,000.

Janice E Workman to Benjamin B Brackemyer and Makayla R Brackemyer, 13190 Locust Court, Morrison, $250,000.

Susanne Hondley to Lisa Hatten and Thomas Hatten, 908 Wiker Drive, Rock Falls, $169,900.

Ronald L Russell to Christopher M Tucker and Kathryn M Tucker, 13360 Blue Goose Road, Morrison, $240,000.

Chad D Molina and Jackie Molina to Latoya Denise Lewis, 806 W. 12th St., Sterling, $185,000.

James P King to Dalton R Swanson, 4524 Bishop Road, Prophetstown, $190,000.

Pervez Hai to Steven Schneider, 513 E. 3rd St., Prophetstown, $22,000.

Luke John Jones to Donna M Obrien and Michael J Obrien, 7640 Felton Road, Prophetstown, $296,000.

Rsr Development Llc to Janelle L Clayton, one parcel in Chestnut Court, Fulton: 07-10-100-076, $18,000.

Holesinger Farms Inc to Rsr Development Llc, Lot 17 Hunters Ridge, Fulton, $0.

Tracie L Morgan to Tara J Ambrozi, 204 W. 7th St., Prophetstown, $105,000.

Jerimiah Johnston and Jordan Johnston to Heath L Anderson, 17150 Timber Drive, Sterling, $273,000.

Terry L Boseneiler and Penny J Boseneiler to Jerimiah Johnston and Jordan Johnston, 601 Washington St., Prophetstown, $125,000.

Kaitlynn E Obrien and Christopher E Obrien to Richard Marin and Debra Marin, 2000 7th Ave., Rock Falls, $125,000.

Mary K Stoner, formerly known as Mary K Gassman, and Dillon J Stoner to Maria Lemus and Efrain Lemus Cardenas, 1827 2nd Ave., Sterling, $175,000.

Lynn A Schultz, Douglas L Schultz and Ls Carpenters Inc to Kyle Young, 306 E. 12th St., Rock Falls, $12,900.

Ray A Pope and Meredith Pope to Ashley Butler, 208 5th Ave., Rock Falls, $139,000.

Michael J Urish and Lindsey A Urish to Ryan Jacob Lee Pinkston, 505 Oak Ave., Sterling, $78,000.

Sharon E Hostetler, trustee, James W Hostetler Trust and Sharon E Hostetler Trust to Grant Garretson and Shirley Garretson, 23-27-351-001, 23-27-400-003 and 23-34-100-001, $0.

City of Sterling to Carol Camps, 406 Broadway Ave., Sterling, $500.

Idalia Sanchez to State Of Illinois DOT, 403 9th Ave., Sterling, $300.

Kelli D Walker to State Of Illinois DOT, 1202 E. 4th St., Sterling, $300.

Raymond Rentals Llc to State Of Illinois DOT, 1102 E. 4th St., Sterling, $300.

Paul Bartolomei and Teodora Bartolomei to State Of Illinois DOT, 1501 E. 4th St., Sterling, $300.

Larry G Mccormick Trust, Mary R Mccormick Trust and Larry G Mccormick, trustee, to Tony Cook and Christina Henry, 2951 Lyndon Road, Prophetstown, $55,200.

Deed

Whiteside County Clerk to Oak Street Properties Llc, 505 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Executor’s deed

Marcia Snyder Estate to Cynthia A Ramirez and Randall G Scott, 801 14th Ave., Fulton, $130,000.

Quit claim deeds

Matthew S Reutzel to Shana S Reutzel, 509 E. 3rd St., Prophetstown, $0.

Pamela A Hasselbacher to Eric A Hasselbacher, 513 W. 5th St., Rock Falls, $0.

Lance E Williamson to 7220 Ag Llc, 322 Martin Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Dylan Schoon to Terry D Southard and Terri L Southhard-Durham, 503 W Dixon St., Polo, $122,000.

Steven B Conner and Sandra M Connor to Mark Miller and Megan Miller, 314 E. 5th St., Byron, $243,000.

Steven M Wennmaker to Christie J Gesin, 817 Fairground Circle Drive, Oregon, $399,900.

Mark Steven Lyons to Muhamet Ajvaz, 208 N Daysville Rd, Oregon, $57,000.

Carlos Flores to Aloe Investments Llc, 115 Main St, Leaf River, $60,000.

First Choice Rentals Llc and Tony Berg to Kelly M Franchino, 321 N Market St, Byron, $205,000.

Amy R Puseman and Andre A Puseman to Jenna Homburg and Frederick Vansteenderen, 4349 E IL Rte 72, Byron, $350,000.

Joel Deurmier, trustee, and Joel Deurmier Tr2019 to German Fonseca, 8 1/2 E Main St., Mt. Morris, $105,000.

US Bank Trust National Association Trustee and US Bank Trust National Association Rcf 2 Acquisition Tr to Austin Millan, Makaya Corral-Millan and Makaya Corral Millan, 6130 N Jeffrey Ln, Oregon, $340,000.

Toni Buys Homes Llc to Gregory Frisbie, 206 W Green St, Forreston, $105,000.

Tammy Lafferty and Tammy Tosi to Dylan Schoon, 3948 W Cedar St., Dixon, $191,250.

Ryan N Grover and Cassandra A Grover to Stephen C Mead, 104 N Terrace Park Dr, Byron, $205,000.

William S Hoyle to William S Hoyle and Sarah L Hoyle, 4855 S Ridge Rd, Oregon, $0.

Kory A McKnight to Kory A McKnight and Mary Elaine McKnight, 9640 N Blaine Dr, Byron, $0.

Joshua J Williams and Jessica Williams to Lkbl Properties Llc, 208 W Front St, Mt. Morris, $75,000.

Randall A Roberts to Tyler Bo Kim, 202 W Division, Holcomb, $366,000.

Deed

Norman Peters and Christine Peters to Word Of God Fellowship Inc and Daystar Television Network, 300 Flambeau Ln, Dixon, $0.

Warranty deeds in trust

Renae A Stevens and Mark Heslop to Justin D Jones, trustee, and Justin D Jones Tr, 9207 N Lemke Dr, Byron, $389,000.

John R Carroll to Barry J Rittenhouse, trustee, Donna M Rittenhouse, trustee, and Rittenhouse Family Tr308, 206 S Hannah Ave, Mt. Morris, $216,500.

Quit claim deeds

Benjamin K Meiter to Benjamin K Meiter and Brittany D Meiter, 217 E Hill Crest Dr, Byron, $0.

Rigoberto Cervantes to Leticia A Guerrero, 210 E McConaughy Ave, Rochelle, $0.

Ashley Nordman to William J Nordman, trustee, William J Nordman Tr, Patricia J Nordman, trustee, and Patricia J Nordman Tr, three parcels in Rockvale Township: 09-26-300-005, 09-35-100-005 and 09-35-100-007, $100,000.

Coleman Beckerle and Ashley Nordman to William J Nordman, trustee, William J Nordman Tr, Patricia Nordman, trustee, Patricia J Nordman Tr and Ashley Nordman, three parcels in Rockvale Township: 09-26-300-005, 09-35-100-005 and 09-35-100-007, $100,000.

Randall A Roberts to White Rock Township, 202 W Division, Holcomb, $0.

Trustees deeds

Peter A Petrizzo, trustee, D Richard Petrizzo Tr697, Peter A Petrizzo and Leah Hanson to Michael Clausen and Nina Clausen, 15212 E IL Rte 72, Monroe Center, $390,000.

