Annual Book and Bake Sale is Nov. 1 at Morrison’s Odell Library

Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison, will be the site of a book and bake sale Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Odell Library’s annual Book and Bake Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, at Odell Public Library, Morrison.

There will be books of various genres, including mystery, romance, adventure and non-fiction. If the community has gently used books that would fit in these categories, they are asked to bring them to Odell Public Library no later than Oct. 25. The library will not accept encyclopedias or moldy books.

To enhance the book selling, there will be a bake sale of all types of goodies. The library is asking bakers to label baked goods with nuts or no nuts. The baked goods should be brought to the library the day of the sale at 8:30 a.m.

The sale will be held in the Program Room of the Library. The bake sale will be in the main room. Friends of Odell Library will be on hand to help with the baked goods and in the Program Room with the books.

Money from the sale will go toward providing outdoor seating.

The library is located at 307 S. Madison St., Morrison.