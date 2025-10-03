Sterling girls tennis tops Dixon: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girls tennis

Sterling 4, Dixon 1: At No. 1 singles, Sterling’s Emma Pham defeated Brooklyn Arjes 6-3, 7-5, 10-7. Sterling’s Caylee Lyons beat Joely Ortgieson 6-2, 6-4 and the Golden Warriors picked up two more doubles wins. At No. 1 doubles, Dixon’s Jenna Mustapha and Rachel Lance beat Fareeda Alkhalaf and Christina Mata 6-3, 6-4.

Sterling’s Avery Moran and McKenzie Dir beat Lily Herrera and Alexis Kemmeren 6-4, 7-6 (4). Sadie Hendrix and Xandria Prather also beat Dixon’s Maddie Emmole and Ella Dobie 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Rockford Lutheran 3, Newman 2: Ella Ford and Jessica Ardis picked up singles wins for the Comets in the dual setback.

Volleyball

Sterling d. Moline 25-18, 18-25, 25-23: The Golden Warriors got over the hump after losing four straight, including the last two in the third set. Sterling improved to 8-11 and 2-7 in the Western Big 6 Conference.

Polo d. Oregon 25-19, 25-12: Reese Mekeel led Polo with 10 kills and two blocks in the win. Grace Miatke had 13 digs while Cam Jones had seven kills, 10 digs and 11 assists. Emma Eckerd led Oregon with seven digs, eight assists and one ace.

Boys soccer

Somonauk 4, Oregon 2: Ivan Hernandez scored both goals for Oregon in the loss. The Hawks fell to 10-9.

DeKalb 6, Sterling 1: Sterling dropped to 6-9 after the home loss to the Barbs (7-8-1).