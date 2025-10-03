Dixon Police Department announces trick-or-treat hours

This house was decked out for Halloween on South Peoria Avenue in Dixon in 2024. The police department announced trick-or-treat times for this year's event are from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Dixon Police Department has announced trick-or-treat will be from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

The department will have additional personnel working throughout the evening to assist and monitor the event, while handing out candy as well.

Residents are asked to turn on their porch lights if they are participating in handing out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Any suspicious activity or candy should be reported to the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411.

The department reminds residents to exercise extreme caution while driving that evening and also lists several safety recommendations to make this Halloween a safe and enjoyable one.