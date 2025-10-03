Dixon Police Department announces trick-or-treat hours

The Dixon Police Department has announced trick-or-treat will be from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.
The department will have additional personnel working throughout the evening to assist and monitor the event, while handing out candy as well.
Residents are asked to turn on their porch lights if they are participating in handing out candy to trick-or-treaters.
Any suspicious activity or candy should be reported to the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411.
The department reminds residents to exercise extreme caution while driving that evening and also lists several safety recommendations to make this Halloween a safe and enjoyable one.
- Wear light-colored clothing that is properly fitted to prevent the child from tripping. Reflective tape should also be incorporated into the costume, if possible, for safety and better visibility.
- Ensure that children can properly see through face masks or use cosmetic face paint to increase the child’s visibility.
- Children should be accompanied by a responsible adult while trick-or-treating.
- Flashlights or light sticks should be carried by children and adults while walking after sunset.
- Children should stay within their respective neighborhood and only accept candy from homes that they know.
- Children should only visit residences that have their porch light on.
- Children should refrain from entering anyone’s home.
- Parents should inspect candy prior to allowing their children to consume it.
- Only properly packaged or wrapped candy should be accepted or given as gifts.
- Children in costumes should stay away from pets as they may not recognize the child and could become frightened.
- Any obstacles or obstructions should also be removed from sidewalks and porches to prevent children from tripping and falling.